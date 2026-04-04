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Cristiano Ronaldo sees unprecedented Al-Nassr double title hopes surge, all thanks to Karim Benzema

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Karim Benzema (right)
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo (left) and Karim Benzema (right)

The growing rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema has taken a dramatic turn, with Al-Nassr suddenly being handed a major advantage in the title race under unexpected circumstances. What initially appeared to be a routine stage in the season has now evolved into a defining moment, as the balance of power shifts in favor of the club chasing a historic double.

At the heart of this shift is Al-Nassr’s surge to the top of the Saudi Pro League, where the club now holds a five-point lead after 27 matches, putting it firmly in control of its destiny. With momentum building rapidly, the title race is no longer just competitive; it is increasingly tilting toward a decisive outcome.

Al-Nassr’s dominance has been built on consistency and firepower, led by Ronaldo’s continued influence in attack. The club recently strengthened its position with a convincing victory, reinforcing a run that now includes 13 consecutive league wins and 15 straight victories across all competitions.

This remarkable streak has not only elevated the club’s standing domestically but also created a psychological edge over its rivals. With each passing match, the belief within the squad has grown stronger, turning what once seemed uncertain into a realistic path toward silverware.

Meanwhile, their closest challenger, Al-Hilal, has struggled to maintain pace. A dramatic 2-2 draw against Al-Taawoun proved costly, as dropped points widened the gap at the top and left the title race slipping further away.

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The key turning point and how Karim Benzema played huge role

The true turning point, however, lies beneath the surface and only becomes clear when examining the circumstances surrounding Benzema. The French forward was absent for a crucial fixture, and his team failed to secure a victory, an outcome that directly benefited Al-Nassr. This absence, later revealed to be due to a physical issue, disrupted Al-Hilal’s attacking rhythm at a critical stage of the campaign.

Despite a late equalizer, the inability to secure all three points proved decisive in shaping the current standings. Although Benzema has been influential since arriving mid-season, his recent unavailability has raised concerns about consistency during the final stretch. The striker has already missed multiple matches due to injury, and his latest setback came at a time when the club could least afford it.

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In contrast, Al-Nassr has benefited from stability and continuity, with its key players consistently available and delivering results. This contrast has amplified the gap between the two sides, making the title race increasingly one-sided.

Unprecedented double within reach

What makes this situation even more significant is the timing. Al-Nassr is now in a position to potentially secure two major trophies within just five days, a scenario that could define the club’s modern era.

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The schedule presents a rare opportunity:

  • AFC Champions League Two final – May 16
  • Final league matchday – May 21

Next month could decide everything, turning an already impressive campaign into a historic achievement. The compressed timeline adds pressure, but also heightens the sense of opportunity for a squad that has found peak form at the perfect moment.

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