Neymar
Comments

Video: Neymar honors Vinicius Junior with celebration in first 2026 goal for Santos after injury

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Neymar Jr of Santos.
© Alexandre Schneider/Getty ImagesNeymar Jr of Santos.

Neymar raised concerns last year after suffering a knee injury that could have affected his form just months before the World Cup with Brazil. Now the star forward has finally returned to the scoresheet in 2026 with Santos, celebrating with a tribute to teammate Vinicius Junior following recent events in the UEFA Champions League.

On Thursday, Santos hosted a 2026 league matchup against Vasco da Gama at Vila Belmiro, looking to bounce back after one draw and two losses in their first three games. Head coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda included Neymar in the starting lineup, marking his second straight start, and the star delivered.

In the 25th minute, Santos launched a quick counterattack through midfield, and drifting in from the left, Moisés slipped a pass into space for Neymar to strike first time and score the opener. It was Neymar’s first goal of 2026 and his first since scoring against Juventude on December 3 in Matchday 37 of last season’s Brasileirão.

Tweet placeholder

Neymar missed Santos’ first 10 matches after undergoing arthroscopic surgery to address a meniscus issue late last year. With his stated priority being full fitness for the World Cup, the goal represents another step toward convincing Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti to include him in the squad.

Neymar and a tribute to Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior made headlines last week after alleging he was racially abused by Gianluca Prestianni during the first leg against Benfica. The incident sparked widespread debate across the soccer world, with the Portuguese club denying the accusations and multiple figures weighing in publicly.

Neymar slammed by former Brazil teammate over Santos performances: ‘He thinks he’s still young’

One notable voice who had not commented publicly was Neymar, one of Vinicius’ closest friends on the national team. Instead, the Santos forward chose to show support in his own way.

Tweet placeholder

While celebrating his goal, Neymar first made a “silence” gesture toward the stands where some fans were booing him, then ran to the corner flag and recreated the same dance celebration Vinicius used in the Champions League match.

