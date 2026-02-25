Neymar slammed by former Brazil teammate over Santos performances: ‘He thinks he’s still young’

Neymar is gradually returning to official action with Santos as he works toward regaining peak physical condition in hopes of playing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. In that context, a former Brazil teammate was highly critical of the forward’s recent displays.

“Neymar is the one who messes up the team tactically,” Luis Fabiano said in a recent interview with ESPN, as reported by Goal, following Santos’ 2-1 loss to Novorizontino in the Campeonato Paulista. “I watched a bit of Santos’ game. Every time he goes to get the ball from the defender’s feet, the midfielders, wingers, and forwards don’t know what to do.”

The former Brazil striker elaborated on how Neymar’s movement on the field can hurt the team’s structure. “He goes to get it there, the guys don’t know whether to move, stay, or stay close to him, and the play doesn’t develop.”

Luis Fabiano, who was Neymar’s teammate with Brazil from 2010 to 2013, was blunt in pointing out that the Santos star “isn’t 20 years old anymore.” He added: “When a player reaches a certain age, he thinks he’s still young, that he’s doing things he did at 20. He has to adapt to a new style of play. I think that’s what Neymar is missing.”

Finally, drawing from his experience as a former striker, Luis Fabiano offered advice on how Neymar should approach this stage of his career. “Staying up front and waiting. One chance doesn’t come, two don’t come, but he stays there, eventually it will come and he’ll be fresh enough to do it,” he said.

Santos coach Vojvoda confident in Neymar

After undergoing knee surgery in late 2025, Neymar missed Santos’ first matches of the year. That changed last week, when the forward played 45 minutes against Velo Clube and the full 90 against Novorizontino.

Despite the team’s loss and elimination, the Santos coach remained optimistic about what Neymar can contribute moving forward. “I have a lot of confidence in him. His game will flow and evolve game by game. And I am responsible for ensuring that confidence comes. I have a lot of confidence in him and I trust every player in the squad,” Juan Pablo Vojvoda said.

“Neymar is in great physical shape, he completes all the training sessions. He played the full 90 minutes for the first time this year,” the coach added. “He will motivate the players. Neymar will push himself to achieve the goals he has set for himself at Santos and with the national team.”

Neymar’s return to the Brazil national team increasingly unlikely

Beyond his desire to help Santos, it is clear that Neymar’s main goal right now is to return to the Brazil national team after an absence of more than two years. However, his chances of being called up by Carlo Ancelotti ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup appear increasingly slim.

According to ESPN, Ancelotti does not intend to include Neymar on the roster for the March international break friendlies against France and Croatia. If that decision is confirmed, the forward would have very little time left to make his case, as the next call-up would be for the final squad ahead of the World Cup at the end of May.