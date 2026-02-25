Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
BRAZIL'S SERIE A
Comments

Neymar slammed by former Brazil teammate over Santos performances: ‘He thinks he’s still young’

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Neymar playing for Santos.
© Ricardo Moreira/Getty ImagesNeymar playing for Santos.

Neymar is gradually returning to official action with Santos as he works toward regaining peak physical condition in hopes of playing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. In that context, a former Brazil teammate was highly critical of the forward’s recent displays.

Neymar is the one who messes up the team tactically,” Luis Fabiano said in a recent interview with ESPN, as reported by Goal, following Santos’ 2-1 loss to Novorizontino in the Campeonato Paulista. “I watched a bit of Santos’ game. Every time he goes to get the ball from the defender’s feet, the midfielders, wingers, and forwards don’t know what to do.”

The former Brazil striker elaborated on how Neymar’s movement on the field can hurt the team’s structure. “He goes to get it there, the guys don’t know whether to move, stay, or stay close to him, and the play doesn’t develop.”

Luis Fabiano, who was Neymar’s teammate with Brazil from 2010 to 2013, was blunt in pointing out that the Santos star “isn’t 20 years old anymore.” He added: “When a player reaches a certain age, he thinks he’s still young, that he’s doing things he did at 20. He has to adapt to a new style of play. I think that’s what Neymar is missing.”

Luis Fabiano celebrates scoring for Brazil vs. Chile during the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Luis Fabiano celebrates scoring for Brazil vs. Chile during the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Finally, drawing from his experience as a former striker, Luis Fabiano offered advice on how Neymar should approach this stage of his career. “Staying up front and waiting. One chance doesn’t come, two don’t come, but he stays there, eventually it will come and he’ll be fresh enough to do it,” he said.

Advertisement
Neymar warns his career could end sooner than expected: ‘By December, I might want to retire’

see also

Neymar warns his career could end sooner than expected: ‘By December, I might want to retire’

Santos coach Vojvoda confident in Neymar

After undergoing knee surgery in late 2025, Neymar missed Santos’ first matches of the year. That changed last week, when the forward played 45 minutes against Velo Clube and the full 90 against Novorizontino.

Despite the team’s loss and elimination, the Santos coach remained optimistic about what Neymar can contribute moving forward. “I have a lot of confidence in him. His game will flow and evolve game by game. And I am responsible for ensuring that confidence comes. I have a lot of confidence in him and I trust every player in the squad,” Juan Pablo Vojvoda said.

Neymar is in great physical shape, he completes all the training sessions. He played the full 90 minutes for the first time this year,” the coach added. “He will motivate the players. Neymar will push himself to achieve the goals he has set for himself at Santos and with the national team.”

Advertisement

Neymar’s return to the Brazil national team increasingly unlikely

Beyond his desire to help Santos, it is clear that Neymar’s main goal right now is to return to the Brazil national team after an absence of more than two years. However, his chances of being called up by Carlo Ancelotti ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup appear increasingly slim.

According to ESPN, Ancelotti does not intend to include Neymar on the roster for the March international break friendlies against France and Croatia. If that decision is confirmed, the forward would have very little time left to make his case, as the next call-up would be for the final squad ahead of the World Cup at the end of May.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Neymar faces reported setback in Brazil return as Carlo Ancelotti eyes 2026 World Cup plans

Neymar faces reported setback in Brazil return as Carlo Ancelotti eyes 2026 World Cup plans

Neymar is reportedly facing a major setback in his bid to return to Brazil’s national team, as head coach Carlo Ancelotti shapes his plans for the 2026 World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Three-time UEFA Champions League winner Keylor Navas stuns fans by crowning Neymar above the GOATs

Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Three-time UEFA Champions League winner Keylor Navas stuns fans by crowning Neymar above the GOATs

Keylor Navas has shared a dressing room with some of the greatest players in soccer history, yet he has made a surprising choice when asked to name the most talented teammate of his career. Despite playing alongside both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the Costa Rican goalkeeper stunned many by snubbing the two icons and […]

Carlo Ancelotti on alert: Neymar’s 2026 FIFA World Cup spot comes under threat as viral footage of Santos star’s struggles raises alarming questions (VIDEO)

Carlo Ancelotti on alert: Neymar’s 2026 FIFA World Cup spot comes under threat as viral footage of Santos star’s struggles raises alarming questions (VIDEO)

Neymar remains one of the most iconic figures in modern soccer, and Carlo Ancelotti is tasked with managing expectations around the Brazil squad as the 2026 World Cup approaches. Yet, with the tournament edging closer, concerns are mounting that one of the nation’s most celebrated talents may not be in the condition required to make […]

Bolivia’s 2026 FIFA World Cup hopes reignited by shock return of fan-favorite as CONMEBOL cult hero quits retirement after two years

Bolivia’s 2026 FIFA World Cup hopes reignited by shock return of fan-favorite as CONMEBOL cult hero quits retirement after two years

Just as the nation prepares for a decisive intercontinental playoff in Mexico, great news has emerged: a CONMEBOL cult hero has come out of retirement in a bid to lead Bolivia to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo