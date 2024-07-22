Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is one of the leading candidates to succeed Gareth Southgate as the head coach of the England national team. That greatly goes against the wishes of Newcastle, Howe’s current employers. Therefore, the Magpies are trying to settle things down in terms of keeping Howe on board. A new report shows that Newcastle has sat down with Howe to clear the air and learn what the English coach wishes.

Consequently, Newcastle is confident Howe would rebuff any advances England may make to bring Howe into the England camp. Recently, Howe made comments about his frustration with the hierarchy at Newcastle and his security with the job at St. James Park. Howe held a good relationship with the club’s former co-owner Amanda Staveley. Her departure this summer has given more control of the club to the Saudi Public Investment Fund. Therefore, he just wants to feel supported by the club.

“There’s absolutely no point in me saying I’m happy staying at Newcastle if the dynamic isn’t right. I’m certainly not serving Newcastle well if I do that.”

That said, Howe wants to stay in the Premier League. He has something strong going at Newcastle that he does not want to abandon prematurely.

“It’s not about England,” Howe said at the weekend. “So, as long as I am happy, feel supported, feel free to work in the way that I want to work, I have not thought of anything else other than Newcastle. I absolutely love the club. I love the supporters and I love where I am at in my career.”

That is why the recent discussion to clear the air with Newcastle are so important. Howe regularly looks happy with Newcastle, and much of that may extend from the results he has helped bring to the northern club.

What encouraged Howe to stay with Newcastle?

Howe’s explicit comments were previously that he would never say no to the England job. With such stark words, Newcastle needed to appease its manager. Therefore, The Telegraph is reporting that the ownership group at Newcastle gave Howe several promises. Among those were a say in transfer targets. The money from the Saudi Pro League opens up the possibility for more flashy signings, but Howe wants to bring in the right players. He does not shy away from international signings. Instead, Howe played a key role in the acquisitions of players like Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes.

Now, Howe will look at a shortlist of players that he will have a role in deciding whether they are the right fit for the squad. Newcastle recently signed a new recruiting head in Paul Mitchell, which may have worried Howe. Yet, Newcastle released an interview in which Mitchell said Howe was a major reason he took the job as the head of recruitment at Newcastle.

Newcastle will be busy in the transfer market as the season nears. Kieran Trippier and Miguel Almiron are two players likely to be sold. On the other side, Newcastle must bring in a forward and defensive help.

PHOTOS: IMAGO