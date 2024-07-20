Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has emerged as a potential favorite for the recently vacated England national team job.

Gareth Southgate recently opted to step down from the prestigious role following Euro 2024. While the Three Lions managed to advance to the tournament final, they once again failed to collect the trophy.

As a result, Southgate stepped down as England manager despite suggestions that he would receive a contract extension.

Howe quickly became a frontrunner for the national team job almost immediately after Southgate resigned.

The Magpies boss was also previously linked with the position in 2016 as well. With Bournemouth at the time, Howe impressively guided the Cherries to three different promotions in five years.

The South Coast club went from League Two in 2010 to the Premier League in 2015.

While the young coach was making a name for himself at Bournemouth, the English Football Association (FA) eventually gave the job to Southgate. The organization apparently rated Howe, but felt that he was not quite ready for the immense pressure with the Three Lions just yet. Howe, however, told media members that he “would never say no” to England at the time.

Coach claims ongoing changes at club could affect his happiness

Fast forward eight years and Howe is once again fielding questions about the England job. Speaking during Newcastle’s preseason preparations in Germany, the manager insisted that he was currently happy at the club. “For me being very, very proud to be Newcastle manager, this is all about Newcastle,” Howe replied when asked about his future.

“It’s not about England. So, as long as I am happy, feel supported, feel free to work in the way that I want to work, I have not thought of anything else other than Newcastle. I absolutely love the club. I love the supporters and I love where I am at in my career.”

Southgate left the England job after reaching back-to-back European Championship finals Southgate left the England job after reaching back-to-back European Championship finals

Howe did, however, hint at ongoing changes at Newcastle could potentially affect his happiness with the Magpies. The club’s former co-owner Amanda Staveley recently departed, which has increased Saudi Arabia’s control of Newcastle.

Sporting director Dan Ashworth also joined rivals Manchester United as well. Howe previously had significant veto power regarding transfers under Ashworth. Nevertheless, new sporting director Paul Mitchell will have more say in the role.

“As long as I feel supported by the football club and free to work in the way that I want to work, that’s the crucial thing,” continued the coach.

Howe would give England necessary offensive boost

The FA will apparently take their time in appointing a new England manager. Howe, however, will almost certainly remain one of the favorites to land the role. Along with the Newcastle boss, Jurgen Klopp, Mauricio Pochettino, and Graham Potter are also targets.

If Howe is eventually selected, he would bring a much needed offensive approach to the team. Southgate was regularly ridiculed by his own fan base for being too cautious and conservative. The Newcastle manager, however, has implemented an attractive attacking style to the club.

Despite various injuries to his squad throughout the 2023/24 campaign, Newcastle still managed to score 85 Premier League goals. This was the highest figure of any Magpies side in the modern English top flight era. England fans will certainly hope that the FA opts for an offensive-minded manager moving forward.

Photo credits: IMAGO / PA Images : IMAGO / PA Images