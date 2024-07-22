Kartik Krishnaiyer and Christopher Harris are back to share their analysis regarding the latest announcement from CBS Sports where they reveal the new soccer rights they’ve acquired in the United States.

We dive into what the EFL and Serie A deals mean for soccer fans, as well as how it’ll impact viewers in the United States.

In other discussions, we answer your questions in the Listener Mailbag about what’s best for the USMNT players wanting to raise their levels, what France’s Ligue 1 should do with their US media rights, and how the Canadian national team gets disrespected by a lot of soccer analysts and fans in the United States.

Also discussed are the similarities between playing Football Manager and working as an executive at a real soccer club.

Listen to the latest episode

Launched in 2006, the World Soccer Talk Podcast is the longest-running podcast on the planet. Every week, we share the latest news about watching soccer on television and streaming, in addition to discussing what we like and dislike and featuring your questions and feedback in our Listener Mailbag segment. Christopher Harris and Kartik Krishnaiyer host the show.

Send in your questions, comments, and feedback via e-mail to web@worldsoccertalk.com, via Twitter (@worldsoccertalk), or via Facebook. We’ll read them out on-air in the next episode. Or call our voicemail line and leave a message at 561-247-4625.

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which details where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV & streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).

Photo: IMAGO