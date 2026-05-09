Alexander-Arnold’s absence from England’s World Cup squad is ‘mind-boggling,’ says icon Wayne Rooney

In less than a month, every national team must submit its final 26-man roster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. In England’s case, all signs currently point to Trent Alexander-Arnold not being part of Thomas Tuchel’s plans, something Wayne Rooney addressed.

During a conversation on his own podcast, the Manchester United icon questioned Alexander-Arnold’s absence, considering the defender has not been included in Tuchel’s recent call-ups. “No disrespect to Ben White – I think he’s a fantastic player – but for him to be in the squad and playing ahead of Trent is mind-boggling,” Rooney said.

In fact, the last time the Real Madrid right-back was selected at international level was in June 2025. Since then, the Three Lions have played eight matches, with Tuchel using six different players in that position: Ben White, Tino Livramento, Jarell Quansah, Djed Spence, Ezri Konsa, and Reece James. The latter is the only one who has been in the starting lineup more than once.

Rooney also did not appear fully convinced by the Chelsea defender. “Reece James isn’t the most defensive,” Wayne said. “In terms of the lads who are there, you wouldn’t say they’re the best defensively anyway, any of them.”

Thomas Tuchel, Head Coach of England.

What has Tuchel said about Alexander-Arnold?

Considering his past with Liverpool and the fact that he is currently a Real Madrid player, Alexander-Arnold remains a high-profile figure in England. That is why his absence has been the subject of repeated questions for Thomas Tuchel in recent months.

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“We created a slightly different game model when he was not in camp in September, October, November. It was a game model built on intensity, built on positivity, built even in the profile of the right full back on overlaps on underlaps, very intense,” the coach explained in an interview with ITV in March.

“So it was a slightly different profile of players who were with us in camp and who performed so well. He should have maybe deserved a second chance,” Tuchel admitted. “He’s on the long list and everyone is still in the mix, but at the moment, some other guys are just ahead of him.”

Alexander-Arnold still has a chance

As Thomas Tuchel himself explained, Trent Alexander-Arnold will be included in the preliminary list of 35 to 55 players that England are set to submit in the coming days. That keeps him in contention for one of the spots on the final 26-man roster for the World Cup, which must be finalized no later than June 1.

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However, his chances appear slimmer compared to players such as Reece James, Tino Livramento, and Ben White, who have been more involved with England over the past year and offer a different profile from the Real Madrid star.