Premier League
Mohamed Salah reportedly in talks with surprising new contdender over Liverpool exit – but not from Saudi Pro League

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool reacts during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD7 match between Liverpool FC and LOSC Lille at Anfield on January 21, 2025 in Liverpool, England.
© Carl Recine/Getty ImagesMohamed Salah of Liverpool reacts during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD7 match between Liverpool FC and LOSC Lille at Anfield on January 21, 2025 in Liverpool, England.

Mohamed Salah‘s future at Liverpool is growing increasingly uncertain, with reports indicating that the Egyptian star could be preparing for a move away from Anfield at the end of the season. While many expected his next destination to be the Saudi Pro League, a surprising European giant has emerged as a leading contender for his signature.

The 32-year-old has been in phenomenal form this season, contributing significantly to Liverpool‘s campaign under Arne Slot. With an astounding 30 goals and 21 assists in all competitions, Salah remains one of the Premier League’s most lethal forwards. Yet, with his contract set to expire in June 2025, speculation over his next move is intensifying.

The Reds have yet to initiate contract renewal discussions, and reports suggest that the 32-year-old representatives have already begun negotiating with other clubs. According to El Nacional, Salah has been speaking to several European clubs, with a particular focus on one major contender.

Shock European suitor emerges

Despite strong interest from Saudi clubs such as Al Hilal and Al-Ittihad, Salah is reportedly prioritizing staying in Europe. His commitment to competing at the highest level has led him towards a potential move to Inter, the reigning Serie A champions.

“Salah’s entourage is already looking for alternatives and has done so without waiting for an offer from Liverpool. According to close sources, the attacker has already held talks with several European clubs, and one of those that has shown the most interest in signing him is Inter,” reports El Nacional.

The Italian giants are looking to capitalize on Salah’s contract situation, aiming to secure him on a free transfer this summer. With the Nerazzurri already in talks with the Egyptian forward’s representatives, a potential return to Italy appears increasingly likely.

A move to the Giuseppe Meazza stadium would mark Salah’s return to Italy, where he previously played for Fiorentina and Roma before making his mark in the Premier League. The Serie A giants, known for their ability to secure high-profile free transfers, could be poised to add another world-class talent to their squad.

salah roma
Liverpool’s hesitation and Salah’s emotional message

Surprisingly, Liverpool has reportedly made no efforts to extend Salah’s deal, so far, fueling speculation that the club is preparing for life without him. Younger players such as Luis Díaz and Cody Gakpo have gained prominence, potentially signaling a transition away from their current talisman.

Salah, who rarely discusses his future, addressed the situation in a recent interview with TNT Sports. There’s no news. I’m only thinking about the Premier League, we’ll see at the end of the season,” he stated, leaving his future open-ended.

Yet, his words to Liverpool supporters carried an air of finality. “I want the supporters to remember that I gave everything for them and for the city. I was always there and gave my all,” he said, in what many interpreted as a farewell message.

