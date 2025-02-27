AC Milan aims to lock down Christian Pulisic with contract until 2029

Amidst recent speculation regarding his future, AC Milan winger Christian Pulisic is reportedly on the verge of signing a contract extension that will keep him at the club until 2029.

This development, reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, signifies AC Milan’s strong commitment to the American international, highlighting his importance to their plans for both the present and future. Pulisic’s consistent performances and versatility have played a key role in AC Milan’s success this season, despite their inconsistent overall form.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan is moving to extend Pulisic’s contract by a year, tying him to the club until 2029. The report indicates that negotiations between the club and the player have already begun and that an agreement is imminent.

This reflects a clear commitment from AC Milan’s management to retain a key player amidst recent transfer speculation. This reported deal would see Pulisic’s salary increase from €4 million plus bonuses to €5 million plus bonuses.

In a season marked by inconsistency for AC Milan, Christian Pulisic has been a standout performer, providing stability and significant contributions in various competitions. He has recorded impressive statistics across all competitions, accumulating 34 appearances, 12 goals, and 9 assists. His contributions have been particularly notable in Serie A, where he’s scored six goals and provided eight assists in 21 appearances, further highlighting his value to the team.

Alexi Lalas’s perspective on recent events

Former US national team player Alexi Lalas, commenting on the contract extension reports and Pulisic’s recent statement denying rumors of a rift with the club, stated on his podcast that he didn’t believe the statement was written under duress.

He suggested that Pulisic likely wanted to clarify the situation and address any misunderstandings. While acknowledging that team conflicts are common in football, Lalas suggested that Pulisic’s statement was primarily aimed at preventing any further escalation of the controversy.

AC Milan’s current season has been characterized by inconsistency, with a disappointing exit from the Champions League during the playoffs. Their inconsistent form in Serie A has created further pressure on the team and the coaching staff.

Against this backdrop, Pulisic’s consistent performances have been even more valuable, demonstrating his reliability and providing an element of stability amidst the turmoil. This consistency will be key to helping AC Milan overcome their current challenges and achieve their objectives for the rest of the season.