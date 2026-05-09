How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea in USA: 2025/26 Premier League, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Liverpool vs Chelsea on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Liverpool vs Chelsea WHAT English Premier League WHEN 7:30am ET / 4:30am PT • Saturday, May 9, 2026 WHERE Peacock Premium and NBCSN STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Liverpool hosts Chelsea at Anfield in a crucial Premier League showdown with significant implications for both clubs. For the Reds, the mission is simple: secure a victory to lock in their spot in next season’s Champions League. Coming off a stinging 3-2 defeat to arch-rivals Manchester United, the pressure is on for Liverpool to deliver a statement win in front of their home crowd and achieve their final objective in a challenging season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea arrives in Merseyside in a state of crisis. The Blues are enduring a disastrous run of form, having lost six consecutive league matches for the first time in 33 years. Currently sitting ninth in the table, they are in serious danger of missing out on European competition entirely. With an FA Cup final on the horizon, Chelsea is desperate to halt their slide and salvage some pride in what has become a season to forget.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

This season has been a story of unmet expectations for Liverpool, who are approaching a club record for defeats in a single campaign. Despite their struggles, their goal of Champions League qualification remains within reach. In stark contrast, Chelsea‘s season has completely unraveled. Once considered contenders for a top-four spot, they have plummeted down the standings, with their only hope for redemption resting on the upcoming FA Cup final.

The tactical battle will likely see Liverpool dominate possession and territory, leveraging their Anfield advantage. However, the Reds have shown defensive fragility, particularly from set-pieces, and have a tendency to concede the opening goal. Chelsea’s primary challenge is their lack of confidence and attacking rhythm. They recently snapped a 565-minute goal drought and have been leaking goals on the road, making them vulnerable to Liverpool’s attacking pressure.

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Liverpool‘s motivation is straightforward: a win guarantees them a place among Europe’s elite next season, providing a positive end to a turbulent year. For Chelsea, the objective is to stop the bleeding. A positive result at Anfield would be a massive morale boost ahead of their cup final and could prevent them from slipping out of the Premier League‘s top ten.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, this fixture has been tightly contested. Across the last ten Premier League encounters between the two clubs, there have been five draws, with Chelsea claiming three wins to Liverpool’s two. However, the dynamic shifts significantly at Anfield, where Liverpool has been dominant, losing just one of the last ten league meetings against the Blues while winning four.

Recent matches have consistently produced goals and drama. Liverpool has won the last two head-to-head clashes at Anfield, scoring a combined six goals. The reverse fixture earlier this season saw Chelsea snatch a late 2-1 victory at Stamford Bridge, a result Liverpool will be eager to avenge.

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A clear trend in recent history is the frequency of goals. Both teams have scored in the last five league meetings, with those games averaging an impressive 3.4 goals per match. This pattern suggests that another open, attacking contest is highly likely, as neither side has demonstrated consistent defensive solidity.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both squads are contending with significant player availability issues that will force tactical adjustments from their managers.

Liverpool is facing an injury crisis in their attack, with key forwards Mohamed Salah and Hugo Ekitike ruled out, and Alexander Isak remaining a doubt. This severely limits their offensive options and puts more pressure on Cody Gakpo to lead the line. The goalkeeping situation is also a concern, as third-choice keeper Freddie Woodman is expected to start due to injuries to Alisson Becker and Giorgi Mamardashvili.

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For Chelsea, goalkeeper Robert Sanchez is expected to be fit despite picking up a head injury in their last match. Mykhailo Mudryk is unavailable due to suspension, which will likely see Cole Palmer and Pedro Neto occupy the wings. Following his spectacular bicycle-kick goal against Nottingham Forest, Joao Pedro is set to continue as the central striker, tasked with finding a breakthrough against the Liverpool defense.

Liverpool Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Woodman; Jones, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, MacAllister; Frimpong, Szoboszlai, Wirtz; Gakpo

With their primary goalscorers sidelined, Liverpool‘s lineup is built for creativity and pace. Wirtz and Frimpong will provide the attacking threat from wide positions, while Szoboszlai supports Gakpo from a central role. The makeshift defense and third-choice keeper will need to be sharp to handle Chelsea‘s attackers.

Chelsea Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Sanchez; Gusto, Chalobah, Adarabioyo, Cucurella; Caicedo, Lavia; Palmer, Fernandez, Neto; Pedro

Chelsea will rely on the individual brilliance of Cole Palmer and the playmaking of Enzo Fernandez in an advanced midfield role. Joao Pedro will look to build on his recent goal, but the team’s overall lack of cohesion remains a major hurdle. The defense must find a way to contain Liverpool‘s press at Anfield.

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More details on how to watch

You can watch the Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream on Peacock. The service is available on a variety of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and major web browsers, ensuring you can catch the action from anywhere.

In addition to this Premier League clash, a subscription to Peacock gives you access to a wide array of other soccer competitions. You can stream matches from leagues such as Liga MX, as well as programming from top networks.

A subscription to Peacock costs just $10.99/mo, offering a comprehensive package for soccer fans looking for extensive coverage of the world’s biggest leagues and tournaments.

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SEE MORE: Find our comprehensive Premier League TV schedule.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.