Santos star Neymar shocks fans: ‘Only one king’ of soccer – and it’s not Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi

The debate over soccer’s greatest of all time (GOAT) has raged on for years, with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo dominating the conversation. The two superstars have defined an era, winning numerous Ballon d’Or awards and breaking records at an unprecedented rate. Yet, one of soccer’s most prominent figures, Neymar, has made his stance clear, and it might not be what many expected.

Despite sharing the pitch with Messi for years at Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, Neymar did not name the Argentine magician or his long-time rival as soccer’s ultimate icon. Instead, he reserved that title for only one man, reinforcing his unwavering admiration for a Brazilian legend.

Speaking in an interview with YouTuber The Grefg, the 33-year-old dismissed any notions of claiming the title for himself, despite once being regarded as the heir to Messi and Ronaldo’s throne. Reflecting on his career, Neymar admitted that injuries had hampered his chances of achieving even greater success, but he had no regrets about how his journey unfolded.

“It’s not that I didn’t want to be a king, it’s that for me there is only one king, and that is Pele. Many things happened; I had many injuries that cost me a lot in my career, and well, God wanted it that way. I have no reason to be sad, on the contrary,” Neymar explained.

He continued, “I am very happy with my story and my life. I achieved almost everything I dreamed of, and I even achieved things I never dreamed of. I am very grateful to God for changing my life and that of my family and my friends.”

Brazilian heritage vs. cordial friendship

By declaring Pele as the only rightful king of soccer, Neymar paid homage to the three-time World Cup winner who remains one of the sport’s most celebrated figures. Neymar’s decision to place him at the top of soccer’s hierarchy might come as a surprise to many, especially given his close friendship with Messi. The two formed a legendary partnership at Barcelona, winning the Champions League together in 2015, and later reunited at Paris Saint-Germain. But for the Brazilian, national pride and history played a significant role in his choice.

Neymar’s choice also comes at a time when he is looking to reignite his career. After a difficult stint at Al-Hilal, where injuries limited him to just seven appearances following his exit from PSG, the 33-year-old made a dramatic return to Santos, the club where his career began. Since rejoining the Brazilian side in the winter transfer window, Neymar has already made an impact, scoring two goals and providing three assists in six games.

