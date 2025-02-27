Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Soccer
Comentarios

Santos star Neymar shocks fans: ‘Only one king’ of soccer – and it’s not Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Lionel Messi (left), Neymar (center), and Cristiano Ronaldo (right)
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi (left), Neymar (center), and Cristiano Ronaldo (right)

The debate over soccer’s greatest of all time (GOAT) has raged on for years, with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo dominating the conversation. The two superstars have defined an era, winning numerous Ballon d’Or awards and breaking records at an unprecedented rate. Yet, one of soccer’s most prominent figures, Neymar, has made his stance clear, and it might not be what many expected.

Despite sharing the pitch with Messi for years at Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, Neymar did not name the Argentine magician or his long-time rival as soccer’s ultimate icon. Instead, he reserved that title for only one man, reinforcing his unwavering admiration for a Brazilian legend.

Speaking in an interview with YouTuber The Grefg, the 33-year-old dismissed any notions of claiming the title for himself, despite once being regarded as the heir to Messi and Ronaldo’s throne. Reflecting on his career, Neymar admitted that injuries had hampered his chances of achieving even greater success, but he had no regrets about how his journey unfolded.

“It’s not that I didn’t want to be a king, it’s that for me there is only one king, and that is Pele. Many things happened; I had many injuries that cost me a lot in my career, and well, God wanted it that way. I have no reason to be sad, on the contrary,” Neymar explained.

He continued, “I am very happy with my story and my life. I achieved almost everything I dreamed of, and I even achieved things I never dreamed of. I am very grateful to God for changing my life and that of my family and my friends.”

Advertisement

Brazilian heritage vs. cordial friendship

By declaring Pele as the only rightful king of soccer, Neymar paid homage to the three-time World Cup winner who remains one of the sport’s most celebrated figures. Neymar’s decision to place him at the top of soccer’s hierarchy might come as a surprise to many, especially given his close friendship with Messi. The two formed a legendary partnership at Barcelona, winning the Champions League together in 2015, and later reunited at Paris Saint-Germain. But for the Brazilian, national pride and history played a significant role in his choice.

messi neymar

Neymar’s choice also comes at a time when he is looking to reignite his career. After a difficult stint at Al-Hilal, where injuries limited him to just seven appearances following his exit from PSG, the 33-year-old made a dramatic return to Santos, the club where his career began. Since rejoining the Brazilian side in the winter transfer window, Neymar has already made an impact, scoring two goals and providing three assists in six games.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers

EDITORS’ PICKS

Ronaldo Nazario on Lionel Messi's greatness: Why Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't make his all-time top 3

Ronaldo Nazario on Lionel Messi's greatness: Why Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't make his all-time top 3

A new round of arguments over Cristiano Ronaldo's status in soccer lore has broken out after he audaciously claimed to be the best player of all time (GOAT) earlier this month. Now, legendary Brazilian striker Ronaldo Nazario—one of the best attackers in history—has joined the discussion.

Social Media erupts over Cristiano Ronaldo's gesture in Saudi Arabia, more like Lionel Messi

Social Media erupts over Cristiano Ronaldo's gesture in Saudi Arabia, more like Lionel Messi

Ronaldo’s act of sportsmanship is likely to have a positive impact on team morale and unity. The gesture demonstrates leadership and support for a teammate in a time of need, fostering camaraderie and reinforcing the collaborative spirit of the squad.

What did the referee say to Lionel Messi? CONCACAF delivers a six-month suspension follows Inter Miami's win

What did the referee say to Lionel Messi? CONCACAF delivers a six-month suspension follows Inter Miami's win

CONCACAF banned referee Marco Antonio Ortiz Nava for six months for requesting an autograph from Lionel Messi after Inter Miami's Concacaf Champions Cup match against Sporting Kansas City. While Ortiz Nava explained that he sought the autograph for a family member with special needs, CONCACAF deemed his actions a violation of its code of conduct.

Messi effect! Cavalier sells out tickets for match against Inter Miami in Concacaf Champions Cup

Messi effect! Cavalier sells out tickets for match against Inter Miami in Concacaf Champions Cup

Inter Miami's 3-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City secured their place in the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16. This win, building on their 1-0 first-leg victory, demonstrates the significant impact of Lionel Messi on the team. Their next opponents will be Cavalier FC of Jamaica.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo