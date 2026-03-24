Argentina’s Scaloni forced into fourth additional call-up after Montiel injury: Who is Agustin Giay?

Gonzalo Montiel’s injury forced Lionel Scaloni to abruptly change his plans and call up Agustin Giay for the matches against Mauritania and Zambia during the FIFA March international break, which has already proven problematic for Argentina following the cancellation of the Finalissima against Spain.

“Palmeiras player Agustin Giay has been added to the squad for the upcoming friendlies,” Argentina announced via their official social media accounts on Tuesday. The 22-year-old defender will get his first opportunity with the senior national team after impressing with San Lorenzo in the Argentine Liga Profesional and with Palmeiras in Brazil’s Serie A.

The need for a last-minute addition arose after Gonzalo Montiel suffered a muscle injury on Sunday, after playing 90 minutes –and scoring a goal- in River Plate’s 2–0 win over Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto.

Montiel’s absence left Argentina with just one natural right-back, Nahuel Molina, making another call-up at the position necessary. With Juan Foyth ruled out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup due to a ruptured Achilles tendon just two months ago, Giay emerged as a logical option thanks to his strong form at Palmeiras, where he has made 12 appearances — seven as a starter — this season.

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All Argentina absences for the March FIFA break

The March international break has proven to be a headache for Argentina. The controversies that ultimately led to the cancellation of the Finalissima against Spain were just the beginning, followed by difficulties in securing opponents for the friendlies in Buenos Aires.

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With Mauritania and Zambia confirmed as opponents for March 27 and 31, respectively, Lionel Scaloni’s focus shifted to assembling the squad amid a growing list of injuries. From the outset, Lisandro Martinez, Giovani Lo Celso, and Lautaro Martinez were ruled out, with more names added in the following days.

Leonardo Balerdi was also sidelined after suffering an injury following Olympique Marseille’s match against Lille OSC in Ligue 1. The defender, primarily a center-back, can also play at right-back — something that would have been useful following Montiel’s injury.

Scaloni forced into four additional call-ups

Argentina announced their initial 28-man squad list for the March fixtures on March 18. Since then, head coach Lionel Scaloni has been forced to make four additions to address last-minute issues.

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The first players added were Franco Mastantuono, a winger from Real Madrid, and Joaquin Panichelli, a striker from RC Strasbourg. Later, Leonardo Balerdi’s injury led to the inclusion of Lucas Martinez Quarta from River Plate, while Agustin Giay became the latest addition following Gonzalo Montiel’s withdrawal.