Mohamed Salah and Egypt get 2026 FIFA World Cup boost: Belgium faces upsetting setback as Napoli makes shock decision on Kevin De Bruyne

Mohamed Salah’s relentless march toward another World Cup cycle has taken an unexpected turn, one shaped not by Egypt’s own preparations but by developments elsewhere in European soccer. As Mohamed Salah continues to carry the weight of national expectation, news emerging from Italy has quietly altered the competitive landscape. At the same time, Kevin De Bruyne, long considered the heartbeat of Belgium’s golden generation, now finds himself at the center of uncertainty that could ripple all the way to 2026.

What initially appears to be a routine transfer rumor has evolved into something far more consequential: a development that may tilt the balance in Egypt’s favor and leave the Red Devils scrambling for stability at precisely the wrong moment in the World Cup cycle. With the 2026 FIFA World Cup looming in North America, margins are thinner than ever for elite national teams. For Egypt, the path is clear: build around Salah’s consistency, fitness, and leadership. For Belgium, the task is more complex, with an aging core and mounting pressure to manage transitions carefully.

De Bruyne’s situation matters enormously in this equation. His availability, match sharpness, and physical condition will likely define Belgium’s ceiling at what is expected to be his final major international tournament. Any disruption at club level, therefore, carries consequences far beyond domestic competitions.

The Belgian playmaker arrived at Napoli last summer amid huge fanfare. After leaving Manchester City on a free transfer, the move to Naples was framed as a statement of intent—both from the player and from the reigning Italian champion.

Kevin De Bruyne of Napoli scores a penalty goal.

On the pitch, the early signs were promising. De Bruyne scored four goals and added two assists in his first 11 appearances, quickly adapting to Serie A’s tactical demands. But momentum was abruptly halted in October when he suffered a serious thigh injury while scoring against Inter, an incident that required surgery and sidelined him for months. As he continues his rehabilitation, questions have grown louder—not just about his fitness, but about his long-term place in Naples.

The decision revealed: Napoli’s shock stance

Midway through the story, the mystery gives way to a striking revelation. Napoli is already open to selling the 34-year-old midfielder, just seven months after signing him. According to Il Mattino, the Italian club is willing to evaluate significant offers, particularly from the Saudi Pro League, where interest in the Belgian remains strong. Other outlets, including Fichajes and Corriere dello Sport, reinforce the idea that Napoli believes it can remain competitive without depending on one individual.

As one report puts it: “The squad led by Antonio Conte has managed to find a solid collective performance even during Kevin De Bruyne’s recent injury absence. The positive results without the Belgian international have reinforced the idea that the team can maintain its competitiveness without depending on individuals.” That calculation has shifted the power dynamic. The Partenopei now negotiate from a position of strength, while De Bruyne must weigh his options carefully.

Kevin De Bruyne of Belgium celebrates with teammates Timothy Castagne and Charles De Ketelaere

Why this hurts Belgium—and helps Egypt

For Belgium, the timing could not be worse. De Bruyne is not expected to return before February or March, and any transfer—particularly to a league with a different competitive rhythm—could further complicate his World Cup preparation.

The midfielder himself is reportedly prioritizing fitness, guaranteed minutes, and injury prevention ahead of 2026. A move away from Serie A’s physical intensity may serve his personal goals, but it also raises questions about sharpness against elite opposition.

That uncertainty contrasts sharply with Egypt’s situation. Salah remains entrenched at the highest level, delivering consistency week after week. With Belgium and Egypt drawn together in Group G, alongside Iran and New Zealand, even small shifts in preparation could prove decisive.

