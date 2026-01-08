Trending topics:
Serie A
Christian Pulisic refuses to slow down: USMNT star’s incredible 2025 stats with Milan put him in contention for new Serie A honor

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan
Christian Pulisic of AC Milan

Christian Pulisic’s rise in Italy has been anything but fleeting. After a landmark year that redefined his reputation in European soccer, the American forward has once again found himself at the center of league-wide recognition. As Serie A closed the book on another demanding month, the numbers, the impact, and the context all point toward a familiar conclusion: Christian Pulisic remains one of the division’s most decisive performers.

The Italian soccer governing body has confirmed that Pulisic is once again in the running for a major individual accolade following a December defined by efficiency, resilience, and clutch moments. For AC Milan, his influence continues to stretch far beyond simple goal totals.

The recognition in question is the Serie A December Player of the Month award, an honor that rewards not just raw numbers but influence, timing, and narrative weight. Voting is already open, with the winner set to be confirmed in the coming days.

Pulisic’s candidacy is built on match-winning contributions, elite efficiency, and adaptability under physical constraints—criteria that often carry decisive influence in this particular award. Having already collected individual honors during his time in Italy, another win would further cement his standing as one of the league’s most consistent attackers.

Lega Serie A’s official shortlist for December includes six players who shaped the league during the final stretch of the calendar year. Alongside Pulisic, the nominees include Rasmus HojlundLautaro MartinezGianluca ScamaccaNikola Vlasic, and Kenan Yildiz—a group representing clubs competing at both ends of the table and across multiple competitions.

Christian Pulisic at the heart of historic record: USMNT star powers Milan to remarkable Serie A streak

Christian Pulisic at the heart of historic record: USMNT star powers Milan to remarkable Serie A streak

Pulisic’s December by the numbers

When the statistics are broken down, Pulisic’s case becomes even clearer. He played 298 minutes in December and scored three goals, averaging one goal every 99 minutes. In a month where rotation, injuries, and fixture congestion often dilute individual output, that level of efficiency stands out.

Most striking were his contributions in Turin. Coming off the bench against Torino, Pulisic scored twice, directly swinging the momentum of the match and turning a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 victory. Those goals were not cosmetic additions to a comfortable lead—they were decisive interventions that changed the outcome. For the Rossoneri, such moments have become a pattern rather than an exception.

Christian Pulisic’s future takes shape ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup: Milan finally sets date for crucial renewal talks

Christian Pulisic’s future takes shape ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup: Milan finally sets date for crucial renewal talks

Playing through limitations, still making difference

Context matters, and Pulisic’s December performances carry additional weight when his physical condition is considered. The forward has been managing a persistent flexor issue, one that has limited his ability to start matches consistently and forced the coaching staff to manage his minutes carefully.

Despite that, his productivity did not dip. Instead, Pulisic adapted—impacting matches from the bench, finding space late in games, and delivering when defenses were already stretched. That ability to influence outcomes without being at full fitness has only strengthened his reputation inside the league.

