Kevin De Bruyne fallout part two? Another Napoli star goes full Jose Mourinho after UEFA Champions League heartbreak with five-word tirade aimed at Antonio Conte

Another star has fallen out with Antonio Conte after Kevin De Bruyne. Napoli’s Champions League collapse in Eindhoven didn’t only leave the Italian champions bruised on the scoreboard — it also exposed cracks behind the scenes. Just months after De Bruyne’s own public frustration with the manager, Dutch winger Noa Lang has followed a similar path, launching what many are calling a “Jose Mourinho-style tirade” in the aftermath of a humiliating defeat.

Antonio Conte and conflict are nothing new to each other. From Diego Costa’s brutal text-message exit at Chelsea to fiery standoffs with Mauro Icardi and Tanguy Ndombele, his managerial career is filled with moments where discipline met defiance. Now, just weeks after Kevin De Bruyne’s angry reaction to being substituted against Milan, it seems Napoli is living through a sequel.

The 6-2 Champions League defeat to PSV marked one of the worst nights of Conte’s reign. It also marked the night Noa Lang lost his patience. The 26-year-old winger, who joined from PSV this summer, was expected to bring flair and unpredictability to the reigning Serie A champions. Instead, he has found himself on the bench — appearing only as a substitute in six matches, totaling just 110 minutes this season.

After being left out of the starting lineup against his former club, Lang entered the match in the 58th minute, with his side already trailing heavily. The Partenopei were dismantled, their defense shredded, their spirit broken. When the final whistle blew, the player’s frustration boiled over.

see also Napoli coach Antonio Conte sends warning to Kevin De Bruyne after substitution spat in loss to AC Milan

What did Noa Lang say?

Speaking to Pickx Sports after the loss, Lang delivered a cutting but restrained message. “I better not say anything,” he said, clearly seething. “The result says it all. Losing 6-2 to PSV? That’s just scandalous. We didn’t even get a chance. We were simply outplayed.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

He continued, “I wasn’t allowed to play? I don’t know what else to do. I’m training hard. I have no other choice. I signed a contract here, so I have to accept it as it is right now.”

Tweet placeholder

But the most striking revelation came when Lang admitted he had spoken to Conte just once since joining Napoli. “I don’t speak to him very often. I spoke to him once. I’m a bit confused now after this result. It’s better not to say anything.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was a five-word tirade that immediately went viral among Italian fans and pundits — a moment that carried echoes of Mourinho’s infamous press-room restraint: saying nothing, while saying everything.

Antonio Conte fires back

If Lang’s outburst was calculated, Conte’s reply was characteristic — sharp, cold, and authoritative. Speaking to Ziggo Sport, the Italian manager dismissed any notion of favoritism or miscommunication. “Lang spent the full pre-season with us and played some games, but he was never a starter,” Conte began. “I repeat, we must talk about the team and not about individuals, otherwise it would be harmful. Noa has to work, and he’ll go onto the pitch when I decide. Otherwise, he’ll stay on the bench.”

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Advertisement

He also made a broader point about the dangers of self-centered thinking in a collective sport. “We need to talk about the team, not just one player,” the experienced manager said firmly. “It’s dangerous if you become selfish. That’s not good for our season.”