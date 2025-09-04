Trending topics:
Luka Modric vs. Kevin De Bruyne: Comparing Milan veteran’s salary to Napoli’s star man in Serie A

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Luka Modric (left) and Kevin De Bruyne (right)
© Getty ImagesLuka Modric (left) and Kevin De Bruyne (right)

Luka Modric and Kevin De Bruyne, two of the finest midfielders of their generation, have swapped the glamour of Madrid and Manchester for the battleground of Serie A. Both arrived as free agents, and both carry a reputation as legends of the modern game. Now, their futures are intertwined in Italy, where Milan and Napoli look to them as leaders. But there’s a burning question surrounding their arrival: How do their salaries compare this season?

Italian soccer has quietly rebuilt itself in recent years. While the Premier League dominated headlines for its extravagant transfers, Serie A found its identity in tactical battles and dramatic title races. Napoli’s historic two Scudetto wins in the past years, Inter’s rise as Champions League finalists, and Milan’s push for glory have reignited global interest. Into this landscape step Modric and De Bruyne—two midfielders whose names alone still strike fear into opponents.

For Modric, joining the Rossoneri represents a continuation of a career built on technical brilliance and leadership. After more than a decade at Real Madrid, where he lifted 28 trophies—including six Champions Leagues and a Ballon d’Or in 2018—the Croatian maestro remains hungry.

De Bruyne, meanwhile, left behind a legacy at Manchester City that includes 108 goals, 177 assists, six Premier League titles, and a Champions League crown in 2023. Now at Napoli, he hopes to spearhead Antonio Conte’s project to defend the Scudetto.

Respect between rivals

While the rivalry between Milan and Napoli is fierce, Modric and De Bruyne have nothing but admiration for each other. In an interview with Corriere dello Sport, De Bruyne reflected on the challenge of facing Modric in Italy: “I know Luka quite well because he’s Kovacic’s best friend. We’ve spoken a few times, and he’s a very good guy. I have a lot of respect for him. He’s had an incredible career. I hope that when we face each other, it’ll be great matches.”

Serie A 2025 TV Schedule and Streaming Links in the USA

Those “great matches” are likely to take center stage at both San Siro and the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, turning Serie A into a stage where two legends cross paths again.

The salary comparison revealed

Here’s where the two midfielders differ most: their salaries. According to Fabrizio Romano and Calcio e Finanza, Modric earns $3.8 million per year (net) at Milan, plus add-ons. That makes him only the eighth-highest earner at the club. Milan’s top earners include Adrien Rabiot, Rafael Leao, and Christopher Nkunku, each on $5.4 million annually.

PlacePlayerSalary (per year)
1.Rabiot$5.4m
2.Leao$5.4m
3.Nkunku$5.4m
4.Bennacer$4.3m
5.Loftus-Cheek$4.3m
6.Origi$4.3m
7.Pulisic$4.3m
8.Modric$3.8m
9.Tomori$3.8m
10.Fofana$3.2m
Napoli, on the other hand, made De Bruyne one of their top-paid stars. He earns $5.9 million per year, second only to Romelu Lukaku’s $6.5 million salary. The figures highlight a contrast: Modric is part of Milan’s balanced wage structure, while De Bruyne instantly became one of Napoli’s highest earners.

PlacePlayerSalary (per year)
1.Lukaku$6.5m
2.De Bruyne$5.9m
3.Hojlund$5.4m
4.Lobotka$3.8m
5.Politano$3.5m
6.McTominay$3.2m
7.Neres$3.2m
8.Elmas$3.2m
9.Di Lorenzo$3.2m
10.Lang$3.0m
