Gio Reyna’s time at Borussia Dortmund is seemingly coming to an end. The United States men’s national team star previously joined the German giants at the age of 16. Despite finding early success in the Bundesliga, Reyna has since fallen out of favor with club brass. Sky Sports has claimed that he “has no future” at Dortmund.

Reyna nearly joined French side Olympique Marseille during the 2023/24 campaign. However, the American instead signed a short-term loan deal with Nottingham Forest. The move did not exactly work out. Reyna only featured in nine Premier League matches for the English side, with seven of these appearances coming from the bench. In total, the playmaker racked up just 231 minutes on the pitch in four months with Forest.

Dortmund just wrapped up their preseason tour of Asia and have since headed back to Germany. The club initially claimed that Reyna would be included in the squad for the trip. This, however, changed and the American was ultimately left behind. The move only fueled speculation that Reyna will soon depart Dortmund for good.

Borussia Dortmund already lining up a new signing to replace Gio Reyna

Not only is Reyna on the chopping block, but Dortmund has already found a potential replacement for the playmaker. According to the aforementioned report, the German side has reached a verbal agreement for Lyon‘s Rayan Cherki. Like Reyna, the young Frenchman also typically plays as an attacking midfielder.

Nevertheless, the move to Cherki is currently on hold. Dortmund is instead prioritizing a deal with Manchester City for defender Yan Couto. Once the latter move is officially completed, Dortmund will then turn back to Cherki. Along with potentially signing the Lyon star, the German club also has fellow creative midfielders Julian Brandt and Kjell Wätjen in place.

American needs to be sold to fund additions to BVB’s roster

Dortmund is also working on signing players in other positions as well. These transfers, however, are essentially contingent on the team creating revenue by selling stars currently on the roster. Because of this, offloading Reyna will likely be a priority in the coming days. The BVB has already splashed the cash on now former Stuttgart duo Waldemar Anton and Serhou Guirassy. The tandem cost the club around $43 million in total.

Marseille could very well reignite their previous interest in Reyna. The French side has already brought in five new players this summer and are looking for further additions to the squad. Marseille has shown itself to be one of the more active European clubs in the transfer market in recent years. They currently have just four senior players on the roster who signed before 2021.

Reyna previously spoke publicly about his uncertain future during an interview with The Athletic in June. The American proclaimed that he wanted to play an “important role” for a top team, “whether it’s at Dortmund or somewhere else.” Despite his shaky standing at Dortmund, Reyna continues to star for the USMNT. American soccer fans will be hoping that the attacker can find a stable home at a new club in the near future.

