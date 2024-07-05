Independence Day in America is not typically associated with a domestic soccer match. However, in the summer of 2024, soccer takes center stage. Amid the fervor of the European Championships and Copa América, a unique club rivalry continues to unfold: LAFC vs. L.A. Galaxy, a rare spectacle on the 4th of July.

LAFC advanced into first place in the Western Conference after defeating L.A. Galaxy 2-1 on July 4 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. The win extends the black and gold’s 12-game win streak. Sierra Leonian center forward Kei Kamara and French Gabonese striker Denis Bouanga struck back-to-back goals before the first-half whistle. The latter pummeled a penalty kick past former teammate John McCarthy for his 14th goal of the year.

Cultural significance of El Trafico evident in attendance

The Rose Bowl expected a turnout similar to last year’s showdown between the two teams. El Trafico set the most extensive attendance record for a Major League Soccer match: 82,110. In 2024, the fixture fell short of that total.

On the holiday this Thursday, 70,076 fans came to the Rose Bowl to watch the two Los Angeles MLS teams play one another. Although short of the record by a fair margin, this is a strong turnout for an MLS game. For example, it is the second-highest attendance in MLS this season. Only the Inter Miami game against Sporting Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium pulled more supporters. Earlier in the season, 72,610 fans watched that game from an NFL stadium.

From archrivalry to pseudo-respect: soccer unites Los Angeles

Since LAFC’s inception, this is only the second time the two archrivals have met at the Rose Bowl on Independence Day. Like many derbies, fanatics from one team jeer and deride the other with chants and slogans geared toward insults. LAFC fanatics accuse L.A. Galaxy’s fervent patronage of not being true Angelenos because their team plays in Carson, a municipal 35 minutes away from Los Angeles. Nevertheless, Carson exists within the confines of Los Angeles County, a massive region comprised of over 88 cities.

Undoubtedly, Carson is an L.A. team. However, since Carson lies 18 miles in the South Bay region, the Angelenos of L.A. city – comprised of 4 million residents – claim B.M.O. Stadium as the capital venue. Considering L.A. is the second largest city in the U.S.A. by population, Los Angeles is the true epitome of what it means to be an ethnically diverse demographic. This diversity makes the soccer culture in Los Angeles inclusive.

From the San Fernando Valley through downtown and the municipals that lead to Long Beach, the annual match unfurled in Pasadena, a suburban town that serves as a neutral zone northeast of Carson and South Figueroa.

Ultimately, L.A. County’s vast topographical expanse extends from Pasadena to Long Beach, 10 miles southeast of Carson. The port cities are far removed from the city of L.A. and have a serene vibe in contrast to the city’s bustle. Nevertheless, the battle of Los Angeles between these two clubs is a testament to the massive growth of soccer in the United States.

The 24th installment of El Tráfico continues on Saturday, Sep. 14 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson.

PHOTOS: IMAGO