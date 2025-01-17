The stage is set for a high-stakes Serie A showdown as AC Milan prepares to face Juventus this Saturday. Amid the anticipation, head coach Sergio Conceicao has made a definitive call regarding the availability of one of Milan’s most pivotal players, Christian Pulisic. With fans eagerly awaiting updates, the Portuguese manager kept the suspense alive during his pre-match press conference, refraining from revealing details about the USMNT international’s participation at first.

In a much-anticipated announcement, Conceicao confirmed that Christian Pulisic will not feature in the game against Juventus. This decision comes after the winger sustained a thigh injury during Milan’s midweek 2-1 victory over Como, forcing him off the field in the first half. While medical scans ruled out any severe damage, the coaching staff opted to err on the side of caution.

“Pulisic is out,” Conceicao stated during the press conference. “He still feels some discomfort, and we don’t want to take any risks. It’s nothing serious, but if he plays for about 20 minutes, he risks worsening his condition, and I don’t want that.”

Pulisic, Milan’s top scorer this season, has been instrumental in their campaign, with 10 goals and seven assists across all competitions. However, Conceicao emphasized that the team must prioritize his long-term fitness, especially with crucial fixtures, including a Champions League game against Girona, on the horizon.

Injury issue after injury issue

This isn’t the first setback for Pulisic this season. In December, the 26-year-old suffered a calf injury, sidelining him for nearly a month. Upon his return, he encountered an ankle issue, delaying his full comeback. Despite these challenges, Pulisic has consistently delivered when fit, including standout performances in the Italian Super Cup, where he scored in both the semifinal and final to help the Rossoneri clinch the title.

The winger’s injury history played a significant role in Conceicao’s cautious decision. As reported by Sky Italia, the important winger has been training individually since the Como game, further reinforcing the need for a gradual recovery.

Impact on Milan’s clash with Juventus

Pulisic’s absence leaves a noticeable gap in Milan’s attacking lineup as they prepare for a pivotal match against Juventus. Currently in seventh place in Serie A, the Rossoneri trail the fifth-placed Old Lady by just three points. A win could propel them into the top five, making this clash crucial for their European ambitions.

Juventus, on the other hand, remains unbeaten in the league this season but has drawn 13 of their 20 games. With players like other USMNT stars like Weston McKennie and Tim Weah in their squad, the Bianconeri are expected to pose a significant challenge.

Conceicao, however, remains optimistic. “There is balance. These are two strong teams with very interesting players. Tomorrow, we have to focus on the small things that make a big difference,” he remarked.