As a crucial player for AC Milan this season, Christian Pulisic worried supporters when he hobbled off the field in Tuesday’s 2-1 win against Como. Considering the American international just made a full recovery from a calf tear, his most recent ailment is cause for concern. As the game progressed, Pulisic showed signs of discomfort in his left calf and hamstring, eventually asking for a substitution.

This incident has left fans and analysts speculating about his availability for Milan’s crucial Serie A clash against Juventus this Saturday. Now, the initial fears surrounding the American’s condition have been somewhat alleviated. Medical tests conducted on Wednesday revealed no muscle tears or significant injuries. According to Italian journalist Daniele Longo, “No injury for Christian Pulisic, only muscle fatigue.”

While this is a relief, Pulisic’s status for the Juventus match remains uncertain. Milan’s coaching staff, led by Sergio Conceicao, is said to be monitoring his fitness closely. The club’s medical team is taking a cautious approach, especially given the player’s recent recovery from a month-long layoff due to calf and ankle injuries.

Saturday’s match against Juventus is critical for Milan’s title aspirations, and Pulisic’s potential absence could be a significant blow. While the winger has been cleared of major injuries, muscle fatigue could still limit his participation.

The USMNT ace may start the game on the bench, with a final decision expected shortly before kickoff. In contrast, Alvaro Morata, who also sustained muscle fatigue during the Como game, will miss the Juventus clash due to suspension. Defender Malick Thiaw is also sidelined, adding to the Rossoneri’s challenges ahead of the high-stakes encounter.

Pulisic’s importance to Milan

Pulisic has been one of Milan’s standout performers this season. The 26-year-old has scored 10 goals and provided seven assists across all competitions, leading the team in both categories. His recent heroics included a goal in the Italian Super Cup semifinal against Juventus and another in the final against Inter, helping the Red and Blacks secure the trophy.

His creativity, pace, and goalscoring ability have made him a vital cog in the Rossoneri’s attacking machinery. With Juventus boasting formidable players like Pulisic’s international teammates Weston McKennie and Tim Weah, Milan will need all the firepower they can muster.

Big games ahead for Milan and Pulisic

While Pulisic’s presence in the Serie A clash remains uncertain, the winger is expected to feature in Milan’s upcoming Champions League fixture against Girona. The Italian giant’s medical team aims to ensure he is fully fit for the long term rather than risking further complications.

The outcome of Saturday’s match could have significant implications for the league standings, with the Old Lady and the Rossoneri both vying for supremacy. Whether he will play a role in this crucial battle remains to be seen, but fans can take solace in the fact that his injury scare turned out to be minor.