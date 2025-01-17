Since Neymar expressed his desire to reunite with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez to revive the legendary MSN trio, speculation about his future at Al Hilal has intensified. Amid swirling rumors, the Brazilian superstar has addressed the possibility of extending his stay with the Saudi Pro League side, potentially delaying any reunion.

With his current contract set to expire in June 2025, Neymar is eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with any interested club. However, Al Hilal has yet to indicate their intentions to offer a new deal. Despite this, Neymar has not ruled out remaining in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking with Brazilian legend Romario on his channel Romario TV, Neymar left the door open for a contract extension with Al Hilal: “Saudi Arabia surprised me. The possibility of me staying in Saudi after my contract exists. Let’s see, in 6 months a lot can change.”

This sentiment echoes statements Neymar made in an earlier interview with Amanda Davies for CNN Sport “I’m happy at Al Hilal, and I’m enjoying my time in Saudi Arabia, but who knows? Soccer is full of surprises,” he said at the end of last year in the Globe Soccer Awards ceremony.

Despite mutual interest in a reunion with Messi and Suarez, several obstacles stand in the way. Neymar’s lucrative contract with Al Hilal, which exceeds $100M annually, is a significant barrier. Additionally, MLS salary cap restrictions could complicate Inter Miami’s efforts to secure the Brazilian star.

However, Neymar’s immediate future at Al Hilal appears uncertain. According to coach Jorge Jesus, Neymar will not be registered for the second half of the Saudi Pro League season due to roster limitations. “He’s world class. But the truth is, physically, Neymar can no longer perform at the level we are used to,” the coach said. This decision means Neymar will only be eligible to play in AFC Champions League matches, sidelining him for 19 Saudi Pro League games.

Neymar’s potential return to Brazil

Apart from Inter Miami, a return to Brazil has emerged as a potential destination for Neymar. The star’s iconic stint at Santos, now back in Brazil’s first division, and his fandom for Flamengo have fueled speculation. When Romario asked Neymar about this possibility, Neymar acknowledged the overwhelming response from Brazilian fans:

“When this started coming out, I said, ‘Wow, that’s crazy.’ The whole country was sending messages—friends, fans, even rivals—asking, ‘Are you coming home?‘ It started to make me feel a bit worried because I really want to go back one day, but I didn’t think about that possibility. But after the news surfaced…” Neymar said, leaving a door open for a return.

Neymar was also pressed to choose between Santos and Flamengo: “Emotion or reason—it’s difficult,” he said while laughing. “They’re both special. I’ve always wanted to play for Flamengo because of its meaning, but Santos is my childhood love, my home.”