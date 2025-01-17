The second half of the season has started on a challenging note for Real Madrid. After last week’s heavy 5-2 defeat to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup, the team now faces another setback. Following their Copa del Rey Round of 16 match against Celta Vigo, Carlo Ancelotti must contend with the loss of a key player due to injury, just as the decisive UEFA Champions League fixtures approach.

The 5-2 victory over Celta came with its share of controversy surrounding refereeing decisions. While Real Madrid advanced comfortably, the match was marred by the injuryof one of the team’s most versatile and reliable players.

Real Madrid confirmed that Eduardo Camavinga suffered a muscle injury in the left hamstring. Camavinga was substituted in the 70th minute for Dani Ceballos but felt discomfort during extra time. With no substitutions remaining, the French midfielder had to finish the game despite his pain.

“After the tests conducted today on our player Eduardo Camavinga by Real Madrid’s Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in the left hamstring. Awaiting further evaluation,” stated the medical report issued by Real Madrid.

Camavinga is expected to be sidelined for approximately three weeks, missing crucial La Liga games against Las Palmas, Real Valladolid, and Espanyol. In the Champions League, he will sit out key clashes against RB Salzburg and Stade Brestois. His return is anticipated for the highly anticipated derby against Atletico Madrid on February 9.

Currently sitting 20th in the 2024-25 Champions League standings after six games of the first phase, Real Madrid is precariously close to the elimination zone. While they remain favorites for their next fixtures, losing a player as integral as Camavinga further highlights their defensive vulnerabilities.

Camavinga, a key piece in Ancelotti’s puzzle

At just 22 years old, Eduardo Camavinga has become a cornerstone of Carlo Ancelotti’s tactical setup, thanks to his ability to adapt across multiple positions. Whether deployed as a defensive pivot, a traditional midfielder, or even a left-back, the Frenchman has proven indispensable to the team.

This season, Camavinga has endured a series of setbacks, including a torn medial collateral ligament in his left knee during training, as well as two separate muscular injuries. Despite these challenges, every time he regained fitness, Ancelotti wasted no time in reintegrating him into the squad. Having already featured in 16 matches this season, the Italian coach will now face the challenge of finding a suitable alternative for the versatile Frenchman.