AC Milan’s recent 3-2 Champions League victory over Slovan Bratislava was both a testament to their resilience and a reminder of their reliance on Christian Pulisic. Despite securing three critical points, the match raised concerns when the American was forced to leave the field early, sparking worries about a potential injury. However, Milan fans can breathe a sigh of relief after coach Paulo Fonseca provided a reassuring update on the American star’s condition.

The 26-year-old winger’s departure in the 74th minute initially fueled speculation about a serious injury. His early exit, with Milan leading 3-1, left many questioning his fitness ahead of the Serie A clash against Empoli. The team’s coach Paulo Fonseca clarified the situation in a post-match statement:

“Pulisic wasn’t supposed to come off, but he told me it was better if he came off. It was a precaution,” the manager explained, implying that the winger is likely to feature in Saturday’s game. The player himself echoed this sentiment, reassuring fans that he was “fine” and that the substitution was merely a protective measure.

Pulisic’s indispensable role in Milan’s attack

Pulisic’s form this season has been nothing short of extraordinary. With eight goals and five assists in just 17 appearances, he has become a linchpin in Milan’s attacking strategy. His tally includes three Champions League goals, setting a personal best in the competition. Against Slovan Bratislava, he notched his eighth goal of the season, capitalizing on a precise pass from Tammy Abraham to score with his trademark composure.

Despite being rested in Milan’s 0-0 draw against Juventus, Pulisic’s return to the starting XI in Bratislava underscored his importance. His ability to create danger from both central and wide positions has led Italian media to declare, “This is Christian Pulisic’s Milan”. His influence is undeniable, as he has been involved in 12 of Milan’s 22 goals this season, a staggering contribution that highlights his growing dominance.

Danger of over-reliance?

While Pulisic’s brilliance has elevated Milan’s offensive capabilities, it has also exposed a troubling dependence on the American. The Rossoneri’s struggles without him were evident against Juventus, where the team lacked a creative spark. A recent report from Milan News described the situation as an “addiction,” noting that without the USMNT star, there is a noticeable drop in attacking fluidity.

When Rafael Leao’s form dipped, it was Pulisic who stepped up to fill the void. However, the reverse scenario now raises concerns. Alvaro Morata and Tammy Abraham, who have combined for just five goals, must shoulder more of the offensive burden. As Milan Press warned, “More must be done by the strikers, as the reliance on Pulisic’s shoulders is not sustainable.”

Pulisic’s stellar performances haven’t gone unnoticed beyond Serie A. His recent goal against Bratislava brought his Champions League tally to 11 goals, surpassing Eden Hazard’s record at the same age. His resurgence in Italy has reportedly caught the attention of Manchester United, Liverpool, and West Ham, fueling speculation about a potential return to the Premier League.