After a challenging stint at Chelsea, Christian Pulisic revitalized his career with a move to AC Milan. In Italy, the USMNT star has rediscovered his form, becoming a crucial player for one of Europe’s prominent sides. His resurgence has reportedly rekindled interest from Premier League giants ahead of the winter transfer window.

According to Calciomercato, both Liverpool and Manchester United are monitoring Pulisic. For Liverpool, the situation could be linked to Federico Chiesa’s struggles at Anfield—playing just 78 minutes across three games. Reports suggest the Reds might consider offloading Chiesa and signing Pulisic as a replacement.

Manchester United’s interest mirrors previous links between Pulisic and West Ham. Both clubs are seeking reinforcements to bolster their squads and strengthen their push for Champions League qualification.

However, a potential Premier League return faces financial hurdles. AC Milan signed Pulisic for $24.2 million from Chelsea ahead of the 2023-24 season. Since then, he has re-established himself as one of Europe’s most dynamic wingers. Milan would reportedly demand a fee exceeding $60 million for the American star, making a transfer a significant investment for any suitor.

With Manchester United operating under budget constraints under new coach Ruben Amorim, Liverpool needing to resolve the Chiesa situation, and West Ham sitting 14th in the league without European football, a move away from Milan this winter appears unlikely. Still, continued strong performances could make Pulisic an appealing target in future transfer markets.

Pulisic’s resurgence at Milan

Pulisic made an immediate impact in his debut season with Milan, helping the team secure a second-place finish in Serie A behind rivals Inter. This season, under new coach Paulo Fonseca, Milan sits seventh in the league, just eight points off the top with a game in hand.

In the Champions League, Milan has bounced back after opening losses to Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen, with crucial wins against Club Brugge and Real Madrid. Individually, Pulisic has delivered seven goals and five assists across 15 matches for Milan this season.

On the international stage, Pulisic remains vital for the USMNT under coach Mauricio Pochettino. He has already contributed two assists in Poch’s era, including a key pass in the first-leg victory over Jamaica in the quarterfinals. He’ll look to replicate his impact in the second leg on Monday.