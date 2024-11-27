Kylian Mbappe’s arrival at Real Madrid was heralded as the dawn of a new era, the moment when one of the world’s brightest stars would elevate Los Blancos to even greater heights. But nearly halfway through his first season, the French superstar finds himself under the microscope. With only eight goals in 14 appearances, and just one goal in his last eight outings, questions about his form—and temperament—are mounting.

Mbappe’s signing was supposed to mirror the impact of Cristiano Ronaldo’s legendary arrival 15 years prior. Over 70,000 fans packed the Santiago Bernabeu to welcome him in the summer, expecting a goal machine to lead Madrid to glory. But the reality has been more subdued. His goal drought—his worst since 2021—has prompted doubts, not only among fans but also in the media, who speculated on everything from his positioning to his mental health.

Even Didier Deschamps, France’s national coach, had to ask the press to “leave [Mbappe] alone” after excluding him from recent squads. However, with the stakes high in Madrid’s upcoming Champions League clash against Liverpool, the spotlight remains firmly fixed on the 25-year-old.

Madrid players want Mbappe to channel Ronaldo and Benzema’s fire

According to Relevo, Mbappe’s demeanor has been cheerful and relaxed since arriving, a refreshing contrast to concerns that his ego might disrupt team harmony. However, some in the Madrid dressing room feel that the Frenchman lacks the fiery intensity that defined Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema. Both icons were known for their hunger, their frustration in defeat, and their drive to outshine others.

Recently, it was none other but Los Blancos legend Benzema offered a pointed critique, saying, “If he goes two or three games without scoring, they’re going to kill him”. He noted that Mbappe’s primary issue is that he is not a natural center-forward and is more effective on the left flank, a position currently dominated by Vinícius.

Tactical challenges and growing pains

Under Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid’s system is still evolving, especially after Toni Kroos’ unexpected retirement and Benzema’s departure. Deploying Mbappe as a central striker has not yielded the expected results, a point Benzema reinforced: “Every time he plays as a ‘9’ for France, it’s not good. It’s not his position.” This tactical misfit was glaringly evident in the El Clasico loss, where Mbappe was caught offside eight times, highlighting his discomfort in a central role.

Ancelotti, however, remains confident, insisting that “it’s just a matter of time” before Mbappe finds his rhythm. The goal he scored in the 3-0 win over Leganés, playing from the left, offered a glimmer of hope, but Madrid’s broader issues persist. They’ve lost two of their first four Champions League matches and face the real possibility of missing the top eight if they falter against Liverpool.

Balancing act: Talent vs temperament

Mbappe’s measured approach has its supporters. Many feared he would arrive in Madrid with an inflated ego, potentially destabilizing the team. Instead, he has kept a low profile, save for an October trip to Sweden during an international break. Yet the dressing room’s desire for the Frenchman to embrace a more competitive, even confrontational, mindset reflects a belief that the greatest players thrive on adversity.

Finding the right balance is key. the reigning La Liga winners need the ex-PSG captain to embody the fierce competitiveness of past legends like Ronaldo without sacrificing the camaraderie that has made him a welcome addition to the squad.