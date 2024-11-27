Lionel Messi‘s future will soon be a hot topic of conversation as negotiations for a contract extension with Inter Miami CF are set to begin shortly. The 37-year-old superstar is reportedly enthusiastic about the project and keen to extend his current deal, which expires at the end of 2025.

Inter Miami‘s management is equally eager to retain Messi, suggesting a straightforward renewal process. However, discussions haven’t yet commenced, and an official announcement remains pending. While a positive outcome seems likely, nothing is certain until a signed agreement is in place.

Messi and his family have settled comfortably in Miami, with his sons, Thiago and Mateo, even joining Inter Miami’s youth academy. This adds to the likelihood of Messi extending his stay. Gastón Edul reports suggest a contract extension until December 2026, extending his time in the USA past the 2026 World Cup.

A Barcelona return?

Despite his apparent contentment in Miami, Messi recently hinted at a potential future return to FC Barcelona. In an interview with El nou clam, he stated, “There’s always the idea of returning. We miss it. We had to leave, but we have everything there. We left a lot behind.” While not a confirmation of an immediate return, it keeps the door slightly ajar for a future move.

Mascherano takes the helm

Inter Miami’s recent appointment of Javier Mascherano as head coach adds another layer to the narrative. Mascherano, a former teammate of Messi’s both at FC Barcelona and with the Argentine national team, will now lead the squad into the next MLS season and the Club World Cup.

This familiarity could further enhance Messi’s comfort and potentially influence his contract decision.

The coming weeks and months will be crucial in determining Messi’s future. The negotiations between Messi and Inter Miami will undoubtedly be closely followed by fans worldwide, eager to learn whether the Argentine legend will continue his journey in the United States or whether a romantic return to Barcelona might materialize.

The Mascherano appointment adds an intriguing element to the situation, raising speculation on its potential influence on Messi’s decision. Regardless of the outcome, the world awaits with bated breath.