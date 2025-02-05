The winter transfer window has closed, and Premier League contender Arsenal failed to make significant moves to strengthen their squad for the remainder of the season. Following the rejection of their bid for Ollie Watkins, manager Mikel Arteta admitted he was “disappointed” with the lack of activity in the market.

Despite being one of the most solid teams in Europe, Arsenal’s shortage of a natural No. 9 and reliable goal scorer has caused concern among fans. With Gabriel Jesus sidelined due to an ACL injury, Arteta has been left with Kai Havertz as his only viable option up front, who has scored 15 goals in 33 appearances this season.

In his pre-match press conference ahead of Arsenal’s Carabao Cup clash against Newcastle United, Arteta discussed the team’s goals for the transfer window. “We had a clear intention, which is always to explore the opportunities to improve the squad with players who can impact it,” the coach stated.

He went on to express his frustration with the club’s inability to fill the necessary gaps in the squad: “We haven’t achieved it, so we are disappointed in that sense. But we are aware that we only want to bring certain kind of players. We have to be disciplined with that as well and I think that we were.”

Currently trailing Liverpool in the Premier League title race and still in the Champions League, Arsenal remains one of the strongest sides in Europe. However, recent injuries have left Arteta with no choice but to rely on Havertz as his primary striker for the remainder of the season.

Aston Villa rejected Arsenal’s bid for Ollie Watkins

Among the many strikers linked with Arsenal during the winter transfer window, the club made a serious attempt to sign Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins. However, the Premier League club rejected Arsenal’s offer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal made an initial bid of around £60 million, but it was swiftly turned down. One of the primary reasons for Villa’s rejection wasn’t just the insufficient amount of money, but also the timing of the bid, which came just days before the transfer window closed.

With Jhon Durán completing his move to Al Nassr, Watkins remains Villa’s most reliable option in attack. Villa manager Unai Emery expressed relief after Watkins opted to stay, reflecting on the transfer window: “There are players who prefer to leave… then some players commit to us here and one of them is Ollie Watkins. He’s happy to stay at Aston Villa”.