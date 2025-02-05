Despite their recent three-peat as Liga MX champions, Club América finds itself surprisingly outside the top spot in the Concacaf club rankings. This unexpected result, revealed in Tuesday’s update, highlights the distinct nature of domestic and continental competitions.

While América’s dominance in Mexico is undeniable, the MLS’s Columbus Crew continues to hold the number one position, underscoring the growing competitiveness within Concacaf.

The gap between Club América and the Columbus Crew has narrowed significantly, but the Ohio-based team still holds a four-point advantage. This close contest underscores the fierce battle for regional supremacy.

Under the guidance of manager Wilfried Nancy, the Crew, fresh off a Concacaf Champions Cup final appearance against Pachuca, continues to demonstrate consistent strength. Their impressive performance and recent successes have solidified their position at the top of the Concacaf club rankings.

Champions Cup exit impacts América’s continental standing

América’s elimination in the semifinals of the Concacaf Champions Cup at the hands of Pachuca significantly affected their ranking. Despite their domestic success, the early exit in the continental tournament prevented them from accumulating crucial points needed to challenge for the top spot.

Their current point total of 1,248 reflects their domestic dominance but also highlights their need for improved continental performance. In contrast, Columbus Crew, although also defeated by Pachuca (in the final), accumulated more points throughout their Champions Cup run, securing their position at the top.

The recent Campeones Cup match between América and the Columbus Crew offered a captivating preview of the competition between the two clubs. The game ended in a 1-1 draw, with goals from América’s Víctor Dávila and Columbus’ Malte Amundsen.

The match eventually went to penalties, where América secured a 5-4 victory. This head-to-head contest, while not directly impacting the Concacaf ranking points, showcased the competitive balance between Liga MX and MLS teams on a continental stage.

Inter Miami’s rankings: A mixed bag

While Inter Miami‘s continental performance has yet to reach the heights of the top teams, their record-breaking MLS season has ensured their place within the top ten Concacaf clubs. Their impressive point total, fueled largely by their domestic success, positions them ahead of several other notable teams.

However, with 1,216 points, they still trail behind powerhouses such as Columbus Crew, Club América, Tigres, Pachuca, Monterrey, Los Angeles FC, and Cruz Azul. This illustrates the challenge of balancing domestic dominance with continental success. The presence of Lionel Messi and Javier Mascherano hasn’t quite translated to the same level of continental success as seen by other clubs in the top ranks.