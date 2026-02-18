Bukayo Saka signs nearly $20M per year contract with Arsenal, still far from Manchester City’s Erling Haaland

Arsenal has been knocking on the Premier League title’s door for a few years. After coming up short to Manchester City and Erling Haaland’s scoring ability over the last two seasons, they are now four points clear in the race. This sustained success has been largely linked to Bukayo Saka, who has extended his contract.

The right winger has delivered on expectations since breaking into the first team. With his dribbling and creativity, he has turned his left foot into a major weapon for Mikel Arteta’s side. That is why the club did not hesitate to secure his future with a new deal.

Saka will now earn £300,000 per week (approximately $380,000), which equals about $19.8 million annually, according to BBC. The contract runs through 2031, bringing stability for the fans. However, this large figure is still not the highest in the Premier League. For comparison, Haaland earns £500,000 per week (approximately $635,000), the equivalent of about $33 million per year, after signing a deal last year that runs for a decade.

Saka’s season with Arsenal

Arteta has kept the team competitive regardless of injuries, and having depth in almost every position can be decisive in a long and demanding season for a club chasing multiple trophies like Arsenal.

Saka has become a leader in the dressing room for Arsenal (Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

For Saka, the current season has not been ideal statistically. In the Premier League he has scored 4 goals in 22 matches, a drop compared to the previous years.

His numbers in other competitions also do not stand out. He has no goals in one FA Cup match and one in four Carabao Cup appearances. In Europe he has played six matches and scored two goals. Saka has appeared in 33 matches with seven goals this season, but his importance to the lineup remains unquestioned.

Arsenal’s next challenges

The path to a Premier League title still includes Manchester City as the main rival. Arsenal’s current advantage is four points, reduced from six after the recent draw with Brentford reopened the race.

A return to stronger form looks necessary because there will be little margin for error. Arsenal visit Wolverhampton on Wednesday in the Premier League, then face Tottenham Hotspur in a Sunday derby, before closing the month against Chelsea.

