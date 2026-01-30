Lionel Messi compared to Premier League wonderkid by Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta

Lionel Messi is one of the greatest talents in the history of soccer, particularly of the 21st century. That status has turned him into a reference point and a benchmark for many young players who draw attention early on because of their performances. Now, Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta alluded to that idea while speaking about a rising Premier League star.

“We are delighted to announce that Max Dowman has signed a pre-contract agreement with the club that will lead to him signing professional terms when he turns 17 in December,” Arsenal announced Friday through their official social media accounts.

Asked about Dowman during the pre-match press conference ahead of the Premier League clash against Leeds United, Arteta made his high regard for the English midfielder clear, comparing him to other young talents he has seen during his years as both a player and a coach.

“Certainly one of the best. What he’s done with us at the age of 15, me personally, I haven’t seen it before,” the Spanish coach began, before adding a clarification: “Only with a guy who used to play in Barcelona, but maybe not even that.” That final remark was an obvious reference to Lionel Messi, even though Arteta did not explicitly name him.

“He certainly has not only that. He has a certain charisma as well and personality that he doesn’t get overwhelmed, whether it’s by the situation, or the stadium or the opposition, and that’s a huge quality to have,” Arteta added about Dowman.

Arteta knows Messi well

Mikel Arteta’s words about Max Dowman and the comparison to Lionel Messi carry special weight. The current Arsenal coach enjoyed a long professional playing career and witnessed firsthand the rise of the Argentine forward from his early days to the pinnacle of world soccer.

Arteta began his career at Barcelona, playing for the club’s reserve team in Spain’s third division between 1999 and 2000. That period coincided with Messi’s arrival at the club from Newell’s Old Boys, making it likely that Arteta had the chance to see Leo display his talent on the field even at that early stage.

Years later, the two crossed paths on multiple occasions. After leaving Barcelona, Arteta played for Paris Saint-Germain and Rangers before returning to Spain to join Real Sociedad for the 2004–05 season, Messi’s first as a professional. Over time, they met again several times, most notably in UEFA Champions League matchups between Barcelona and Arsenal.

Who is Max Dowman?

Although many players in recent years have been compared to Lionel Messi—and none have reached that level so far—Max Dowman has undoubtedly shown qualities that help explain those parallels with the Argentine star.

The English midfielder holds the record as the second-youngest player to debut in the Premier League. He did so on August 23, 2025, coming on as a substitute against Leeds United at 15 years and 235 days old. He is also the youngest starter in Arsenal history and the youngest player ever to appear in a UEFA Champions League match.