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2026 World Cup: Spain handed encouraging injury update on Arsenal star Mikel Merino

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Spain midfielder Mikel Merino.
© Florencia Tan Jun/Getty ImagesSpain midfielder Mikel Merino.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup getting closer, Spain are increasingly optimistic about the possibility of having Mikel Merino available. The Arsenal midfielder is progressing well in his recovery, and the initial timeline could be shortened.

He’s out of his boot now. He’s doing quite a lot of exercises already. He’s reacted really well to the surgery. He’s got no pain,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said Friday during his press conference ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match against Bournemouth.

Merino underwent surgery in early February after suffering a fracture in his right foot during a training session with the Gunners. Initial reports pointed to a lengthy recovery process of around four months, ruling him out for the rest of the season with Arsenal and putting his World Cup participation in serious doubt.

However, his recovery has progressed very well so far, and the midfielder could return to the pitch sooner than expected. “It’s more for the medical staff to go a bit further on that. But I’m sure there is a chance to make that period shorter,” Arteta admitted.

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta.

“If there is a person who can do it, I’m sure that’s going to be Mikel again,” the Arsenal manager added, showing full confidence in Merino and assuring that he “is going to push every boundary.”

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Merino is key for Arsenal

Mikel Merino’s injury came at the worst possible time, as he had been a key piece for Arsenal in their pursuit of both the UEFA Champions League and Premier League titles this season.

Before being sidelined in early February, the Spain international had recorded six goals and three assists in 33 appearances for the Gunners across all competitions. In addition, his versatility and attacking instinct led Arteta to deploy him not only as a midfielder, but also at times as a ‘false 9,’ providing solutions in crucial moments.

Spain closely monitoring Merino’s recovery

Like Arsenal, the Spain national team are closely monitoring Mikel Merino’s recovery. In Luis de la Fuente’s system, he is a key presence in midfield and, when fit, has consistently been part of the squad.

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Merino started every match for Spain in the World Cup qualifiers and also played an active role in their run to the UEFA Nations League final, which they lost to Portugal. That momentum was interrupted by his foot fracture, which ruled him out of the March international break.

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