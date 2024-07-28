Sophia Smith led the way as the United States rolled past a potent German squad with a comprehensive 4-1 win. It’s their most important win under manager Emma Hayes, especially with how they approached the game. The new-look Americans, led by the powerful front three of Smith, Trinity Rodman, and Mallory Swanson gave the Germans a lot of trouble.

They look drastically different from the American team that slogged through the World Cup just a year ago. They’re potent in attack and (usually) tough in defense. They’re fluid in their build-up, explosive in transition, and they’ve seamlessly adjusted to the two opponents the Olympics have thrown at them. Following their 3-0 win over Zambia, the United States have all but booked their ticket to the knockout round of the Olympics.

USWNT rolls out to a roaring start over Germany

The USWNT scored early in the 10th minute, starting with Rodman receiving the ball from Lavelle on the wing. She took the ball on the wing, outpaced a German defender, and launched a ball that rolled across the face of the goal. Mallory Swanson got a touch on the ball, but Sophia Smith, lurking at the far post, applied the final touch to put the Americans up 1-0.

The Germans struck back through Giulia Gwinn. Felicitas Rauch had the ball on the left-hand side and played a ball to Alexandra Popp. Popp played a quick ball to Sjoeke Nüsken, who had her back to the goal. Nusken played the ball back to Gwinn 20 yards out, whose outside-the-box effort beat Alyssa Naher to the bottom left corner.

Swanson scored just minutes later. The goal came as part of a German mistake. Kathrin-Julia Hendrich failed to deal with a Naeher goal kick properly, with Smith getting on the ball instead. Smith ran to the goal, fighting off Hendrich and getting a crack on the ball. Although Germany stopper Ann-Katrin Berger saved Smith’s initial effort, she couldn’t stop Swanson’s follow-up shot.

Gwinn had another shot from range. This time, her effort rose narrowly over the ball. Nüksen nearly connected with a Gwinn cross, but her headed shot bounced wide of the goalpost.

Smith wreaks havoc on German defense

The USA found themselves firmly in the driver’s seat after scoring their third against Germany. Sophia Smith took her chance on a loose stray ball that took a big deflection from Rauch. Smith’s shot curled inanely before hitting the post, beating Berger, and rolling past the line.

The United States had a very good chance against the Germans thanks to the creative genius of Trinity Rodman. She slipped away from her marker and received a Lindsey Horan-sent through ball through the defense. By the end line, Rodman sent a through ball across the goal and past Berger. The ball reached the American attackers in time. Swanson and Dunne both collided as they strained for the ball, with both slamming their shot wide of the post.

Germany also had a similarly solid chance when Klara Bühl carried the ball into the box and laid it off to Nüsken at the near post. Nüsken saw her six-yard shot impressively saved by Naeher. Lea Schüller, perfectly positioned to knock in the rebound, missed the ball on her first attempt to shoot. She didn’t get a clean look on goal after thanks to the stifling pressure of the American defense.

The United States sealed the game with another goal, this time just before stoppage time. It was through Smith, who got the ball from Rodman in the middle of the field. Smith had all the time in the world, easily weaving through the German’s collapsing defense before finding Lynn Williams open to her left. Williams took a tentative touch in the box before tucking the ball neatly past Berger.

The United States has advanced to the knockout round with their dominant win over Germany and can seal first place with a win or a draw against Australia. Australia recently edged out Zambia in a twisting, insane 6-5 victory. Germany will certainly qualify with a win over their next opponent, Zambia, on Tuesday.