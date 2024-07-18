Even if the buzz around Copa America has died down, South Florida soccer is still going strong thanks to Major League Soccer. A dominant 3-1 win against Toronto at Chase Stadium on Wednesday sent Inter Miami back to first in the MLS table. This win allowed the Herons to reclaim first place in the MLS standings, with ten games left in the regular season.

Lionel Messi, sidelined indefinitely due to an ankle injury sustained during Copa America, watched the game from a field-level suite with his family. Sporting a walking boot, the Argentine superstar observed as his teammates took the field without him. His absence, however, didn’t dampen Miami‘s performance. Standout contributions from fellow Argentine Fede Redondo and Diego Gomez were the difference.

Diego Gomez opened the scoring for Miami in the 43rd minute, capitalizing on a beautifully placed arching pass from Redondo. Gomez’s precise diagonal run and powerful shot into the net set the tone for the match, giving the home side a 1-0 lead at halftime.

The second half saw Redondo shine, scoring two goals to extend Miami’s lead to 3-0. His first goal came from a header off a Julian Gressel free kick in the 53rd minute. Just six minutes later, Redondo completed an exquisite sequence involving a Gressel diagonal pass to Gomez, who then centered it for Redondo to finish with a deft touch.

Despite a late goal by Toronto’s Derrick Etienne Jr. in the 79th minute, Miami maintained control and secured the victory. Goalkeeper Drake Callender, playing his 100th game for Inter Miami, delivered a memorable performance with crucial saves, including a spectacular stop against Toronto’s Federico Bernardeschi.

Inter Miami goes to top of MLS table with win

With this win, Tata Martino’s players reclaimed the top spot in the Supporters Shield race, overtaking Cincinnati. Miami now boasts 50 points from 15 wins, four losses, and five draws. Their next challenge comes on Saturday against the Chicago Fire.

Luis Suarez, fresh off helping Uruguay secure third place in Copa America, made a significant impact off the bench. Replacing the newly blond Leo Campana in the 62nd minute, Suarez added depth and experience to Miami’s attack.

Sergio Busquets, serving a red card suspension, watched from a suite, indicating the depth and strength of Miami’s squad. The team has shown resilience, winning five of their past six games without their leading scorers, Messi and Suarez, who have combined for 24 goals this season.

When will Messi be able to help Miami again?

Considering their brief setback—a 6-1 thrashing by Cincinnati—Miami’s current success is especially remarkable. It momentarily dropped them to second place in the Eastern Conference standings. This latest victory, however, has reestablished their dominance.

Miami will have sights set on extending its advantage. The focus is on getting players back from injury before more meaningful games in MLS play. The medical staff and coach Tata Martino are still evaluating Messi’s ailment on a weekly basis. There is no timetable for his return.

Messi’s ankle injury, sustained during Argentina’s Copa America triumph over Colombia, has left fans eager for updates. The injury swelled to an almost comical size. It has kept Messi out of action, but his presence at the stadium indicates his commitment to the team. Inter Miami announced on Tuesday that Messi has a ligament injury and will be assessed weekly. His absence from the match against the Chicago Fire is already confirmed as he continues his recovery.

PHOTOS: IMAGO