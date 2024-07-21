Argentina’s recent Copa America victory over Colombia has sparked immense anticipation for a historic meeting between Lionel Messi and his potential successor, Lamine Yamal.

If it happens, the clash will occur in the Finalissima, a match between the Copa America and UEFA European Championship winners.

Ever since Lamine Yamal‘s impressive performance in UEFA Euro 2024, comparisons to Lionel Messi have been frequent.

Yamal has openly expressed his admiration for the Argentine and his desire to face him in a competitive match.

With Le Albiceleste winning the Copa America and Spain securing the European Championship, the stage seemed set for their confrontation in the Finalissima 2025.

Yamal’s rise and style have drawn inevitable parallels with Messi. Both players share a similar flair and creativity on the field, making a potential matchup even more tantalizing.

However, the scheduling issues cast uncertainty over when this dream encounter will happen.

Historical context and current challenges

The Finalissima reintroduced in 2022 after a three-decade hiatus, saw Argentina triumph over Italy with a 3-0 victory.

This match revived interest in the contest, and a potential 2025 showdown between Argentina and Spain is highly anticipated. Yet, as reported by Diario AS, finding a suitable date for this event is proving difficult.

The game is tentatively scheduled for June 2025, one year before the World Cup. However, the Club World Cup, which runs from June 15 to July 13 in the USA, poses a significant conflict.

The Champions League final on May 31 and subsequent FIFA international dates further complicate the scheduling.

Spain’s commitments to the Nations League, with potential quarter-finals in March 2025 and semi-finals in early June, add to the congestion.

A window might open between June 8 and 15 if Spain fails to qualify. However, Argentina’s World Cup qualifiers during this period make it challenging to align schedules. Another possible date is March 2026, nearly two years after the respective continental championships.

Lionel Messi could face Lamine Yamal at Finalissima 2025. Lionel Messi could face Lamine Yamal at Finalissima 2025.

What will happen to 2025 Finalissima?

The introduction of the 32-team Club World Cup has faced widespread criticism, including from Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Player unions have also raised concerns about the excessive demands on players. Despite these issues, clubs see financial benefits, making it unlikely they will oppose the new schedule.

In 2021, CONMEBOL and UEFA signed an agreement to enhance cooperation and increase commercial revenues, including three editions of the Finalissima.

The first was played in Europe, but there is a push for future editions to be held in the Americas, reflecting the confederations’ goal to strengthen soccer across both regions.

Currently, the 2025 Finalissima is on hold, Diario AS claim. The packed schedules of both teams and numerous overlapping events.

Such are the Champions League, Europa League, Intercontinental Cup, and Club World Cup; all of those pose significant obstacles.

The report adds that FIFA are considering the possibility of rescheduling it for 2026, with March of that year offering a potential window.

This date aligns with FIFA’s agenda and serves as a prelude to the World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

The choice of venue for the 2025 edition is also under discussion. While the first edition took place at Wembley, there is interest in hosting future matches in the Americas.

The final decision will depend on ongoing negotiations between Conmebol and UEFA, which are expected to conclude in the coming months.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Sebastian Frej