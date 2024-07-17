Lionel Messi suffered a ligament injury in his right ankle during the Copa America 2024 final, Inter Miami have confirmed. This unexpected injury has significant implications for both his club, Inter Miami, and the Argentine national team. Messi’s recovery process will be closely monitored, and his future availability will depend on periodic assessments.

Messi sustained the injury in the 36th minute of the first half of the Copa America final against Colombia. The injury occurred when his right ankle inverted sharply to the left side during a specific play. Despite the pain, he attempted to continue playing, demonstrating his characteristic determination and passion for the game. The halftime break, extended due to Shakira’s performance, provided a brief respite, but it was clear that Messi was struggling.

In the second half, his condition deteriorated. After another attempt to play, he fell and signaled to the Argentine bench, unable to continue. He left the field in tears in the 64th minute, an emotional moment for both Messi and his fans. His absence was felt deeply. However, Argentina went on to secure victory with a goal from Lautaro Martinez in the 112th minute.

Following the match, the Argentine team returned home to a hero’s welcome, complete with confetti and fireworks. However, Messi remained in South Florida to begin treatment and evaluations with Inter Miami. This decision underscored the severity of his injury and the importance of his recovery. Messi’s absence from the celebratory events in Argentina highlighted the bittersweet nature of their victory, with their captain unable to join in the festivities.

How will Messi injury impact Inter Miami?

Inter Miami, currently ranked second in the Eastern Conference standings, faces a challenging period without their star player. Coach Tata Martino confirmed that Messi would miss the upcoming home matches against Toronto FC on Wednesday and the Chicago Fire on Saturday. This is a significant blow for the team, which has relied heavily on Messi’s contributions this season.

The veteran has been instrumental in Inter Miami’s success, scoring 12 goals and providing nine assists in 12 appearances. His presence on the field not only boosts the team’s performance but also inspires his teammates. Despite this, the Herons have shown resilience, winning five of the six matches played in Messi’s absence. This demonstrates the depth of the squad and their ability to adapt, but the road ahead will be challenging without their talisman.

What did Tata Martino say?

The nature of Messi’s injury means that his recovery will require careful management. Ligament injuries, particularly in the ankle, can be unpredictable and necessitate a period of rest, rehabilitation, and recovery. Inter Miami‘s medical team will conduct periodic assessments to monitor his progress and determine when he can return to the field.

Coach Martino emphasized the unpredictability of such injuries, especially given the circumstances of the Copa America final. “An ankle injury is unpredictable, it was a twist in a very specific play. And then what usually happens, especially with an ankle issue, and in a final, any player, especially Leo, wanted to stay on the field,” he said.

“He went to the dressing room and tried to continue in the second half but couldn’t go on anymore. But when it’s a final like the Copa América, it’s very difficult to take a player off the field because no one wants to leave such an important match, especially one that is so close.”

PHOTOS: