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Mexico vs Belgium LIVE Updates: Game underway in the 2026 International Friendly at Soldier Field (0-0)

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Mexico's Erik Lira and Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne.
© Manuel Velasquez/Omar Havana/Getty ImagesMexico's Erik Lira and Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne.

Mexico and Belgium are tied 0-0 in an international friendly at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. It marks the second match for both teams during the March FIFA international break, following their respective fixtures last Saturday.

[Watch Mexico vs Belgium online in the US on Fubo]

In the reopening of Estadio Azteca—set to host several matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including the opener between Mexico and South Africa—Javier Aguirre’s side played to a 0-0 draw against Portugal. It was a positive test for the hosts, who held their own against one of Europe’s top national teams despite the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Belgium, meanwhile, delivered an outstanding performance. They defeated USMNT 5-2 in Atlanta, rallying after going behind and turning the match around in the second half with an impressive team display.

For both national teams, Tuesday’s match represents a key test as it is their final friendly before the deadline for coaches to name their 26-man squads for this summer’s World Cup. As a result, the performances in Chicago could prove decisive in tipping the balance in favor of certain players.

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11’ – First yellow card (0-0)

Gallardo is booked for Mexico.

5’ – Now Gallardo tries his luck (0-0)

The Mexico left back got a shot off inside the box, but the ball went just wide.

1’ – First chance for Mexico! (0-0)

Quinones attacked down the left, and goalkeeper Sels controlled the ball on the line.

Kickoff!

Mexico and Belgium are now playing.

Mexico and Belgium preparing for the World Cup

Mexico have secured their place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup by virtue of being one of the host nations. They are drawn into Group A alongside South Africa, South Korea, and a European play‑off winner. Belgium qualified comfortably through European qualifying and are part of Group G with Egypt, Iran, and New Zealand.

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Mexico vs Belgium history

These two national teams have faced each other seven times in history, with Mexico winning three, Belgium two, and two matches ending in draws. Three of those encounters took place at the World Cup: Mexico won 1-0 in 1970 and 2-1 in 1986 (both at home), and they played to a 2-2 draw at France 1998.

Mexico starting XI confirmed!

Javier Aguirre has selected the following XI: Raul Rangel; Jesus Gallardo, Cesar Montes, Johan Vasquez, Jorge Sanchez; Erik Lira, Alvaro Fidalgo, Orbelin Pineda; Julian Quinones, Raul Jimenez, Brian Gutierrez.

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Stadium for tonight

Mexico and Belgium face off at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Originally opened in 1924, the stadium underwent a major renovation in 2003, reaching its current configuration with a capacity of 62,500 spectators.

It is typically home to the Chicago Bears of the NFL, as well as Chicago Fire in MLS. The venue has also hosted other major sporting events, including the 1994 FIFA World Cup and multiple editions of the Concacaf Gold Cup.

A general view inside Soldier Field.

A general view inside Soldier Field.

Belgium starting XI confirmed!

Rudi Garcia has chosen this XI: Matz Sels; Timothy Castagne, Koni De Winter, Nathan Ngoy, Maxime De Cuyper; Axel Witsel, Youri Tielemans, Kevin De Bruyne; Dodi Lukébakio, Mika Godts, Lois Openda.

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Kickoff time and how to watch

Mexico and Belgium will kick off at 9:00 PM ET.

You can watch the international friendly live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Univision, TUDN, Fox Deportes, and ViX.

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Mexico face Belgium

Welcome to our live blog for the friendly match between Mexico and Belgium. Stay with us for the most important information about both teams, and once the match kicks off, for minute-by-minute updates!

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EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Mexico vs Belgium match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

How to watch Mexico vs Belgium match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

Mexico face Belgium in a 2026 international friendly. Here’s all the key information you need, including kickoff time and how to watch the match on TV or through streaming platforms in the United States.

Mexico vs Belgium: Confirmed lineups for the 2026 international friendly

Mexico vs Belgium: Confirmed lineups for the 2026 international friendly

Mexico and Belgium face off in the final match of the March FIFA international break.

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Bruno Fernandes makes captain debut for Portugal vs Mexico: who else wore the armband in Cristiano Ronaldo’s era?

In the friendly against Mexico, Bruno Fernandes made his debut as Portugal captain, prompting questions on who else got the chance to use the captain armband in Cristiano Ronaldo's era in the national team.

Portugal miss Cristiano Ronaldo as Mexico hold them to 0-0 in Estadio Azteca reopening

Portugal miss Cristiano Ronaldo as Mexico hold them to 0-0 in Estadio Azteca reopening

Mexico and Portugal played to a 0-0 draw at Estadio Azteca in a match where Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence was felt.

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