Mexico vs Belgium LIVE Updates: Game underway in the 2026 International Friendly at Soldier Field (0-0)

Mexico and Belgium are tied 0-0 in an international friendly at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. It marks the second match for both teams during the March FIFA international break, following their respective fixtures last Saturday.

[Watch Mexico vs Belgium online in the US on Fubo]

In the reopening of Estadio Azteca—set to host several matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including the opener between Mexico and South Africa—Javier Aguirre’s side played to a 0-0 draw against Portugal. It was a positive test for the hosts, who held their own against one of Europe’s top national teams despite the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Belgium, meanwhile, delivered an outstanding performance. They defeated USMNT 5-2 in Atlanta, rallying after going behind and turning the match around in the second half with an impressive team display.

For both national teams, Tuesday’s match represents a key test as it is their final friendly before the deadline for coaches to name their 26-man squads for this summer’s World Cup. As a result, the performances in Chicago could prove decisive in tipping the balance in favor of certain players.