The modern soccer landscape has a way of reconnecting old stories in unexpected places, and few examples capture that better than the latest comments from Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammate, Inigo Martinez. Now settled in Saudi Arabia, the veteran defender has found himself back in the Barcelona spotlight—not through transfer negotiations, but through a sharp, carefully worded response that has sparked debate in Spain.

With Barcelona battling defensive issues and nostalgia growing among supporters, the idea of a reunion briefly resurfaced. Martinez, however, made it clear that sentiment alone is not enough in modern soccer, especially when economics dictate reality. His response, delivered with humor and realism, landed as a subtle but unmistakable dig at his former club’s financial situation.

The 34-3-year-old’s exit from Barcelona last summer caught many by surprise. Under Hansi Flick, the Basque center-back had become one of the most reliable figures in a young and evolving squad. His leadership, positional awareness, and left-footed balance gave the club stability at the back.

Yet behind the scenes, circumstances shifted quickly. According to previous reports from Sport, contact from Saudi Arabia arrived just weeks before his decision was made public. What followed was a proposal that redefined Martinez’s final years in soccer: a two-year contract worth nearly $46.5 million net, an offer impossible to match given the Catalans’ financial constraints. At the Camp Nou, the Spaniard was earning around $7 million net per season and had just one year left on his deal.

Talks with the sporting director, Deco, about an extension offered no guarantees beyond the short term. That uncertainty, combined with the scale of the Saudi offer, tipped the balance. On the flight back from Barca’s pre-season tour of Asia, Martinez informed Flick and close teammates of his decision. There was no release clause involved; instead, the club agreed to his departure out of respect, while also easing their wage bill.

What did Inigo Martinez say?

As Barcelona reached Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Super Cup, speculation began to swirl. Could Martinez, now playing for Al-Nassr, ever return? When asked directly about the possibility, the defender answered with a smile—and a line that quickly spread across Spanish media.

This was the moment when the mystery turned into clarity. The Spanish defender, though, laughed off the idea of a comeback and finally delivered the nine-word response that summed up the situation perfectly: “It’s impossible for Laporta to spend that much money.” The comment was lighthearted, but the message was unmistakable. Barcelona’s financial reality, he implied, makes such reunions unrealistic, no matter the emotional pull.

Despite closing the door on a return, Martinez spoke warmly about his time in Catalonia. “Honestly, I’m very happy here. Of course, I miss Barcelona; it was my best professional year,” he admitted to TV3. The veteran described his season under Flick as the point where he truly experienced the “Barca spirit,” reinforcing that his decision to leave was never about dissatisfaction. Instead, it was about timing, security, and the realities of soccer at 34 years old.