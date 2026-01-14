Chelsea vs. Arsenal LIVE Updates: Ben White opens the score with a header (0-1)

Chelsea host Arsenal on Wednesday, January 14, at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of the 2025-26 Carabao Cup semifinals. With two members of the Premier League’s “Big Six” battling for a place in the final, follow along for full minute-by-minute coverage and every key moment from kickoff to the final whistle.

Chelsea enter the match in the midst of a rebuild following the departure of Enzo Maresca and the appointment of Liam Rosenior as head coach. The English manager made an immediate impact with a 5-1 FA Cup win over Charlton Athletic in his debut, but the test against Arsenal represents a far sterner challenge.

Arsenal, meanwhile, arrive in outstanding form, sitting atop both the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League table in what has been one of Mikel Arteta’s strongest seasons in charge. With a spot in the final within reach, the Spanish manager will be eager to end the club’s trophy drought, dating back to the FA Cup triumph in the 2019-20 campaign.