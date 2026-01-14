Trending topics:
Carabao Cup
Chelsea vs. Arsenal LIVE Updates: Ben White opens the score with a header (0-1)

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Enzo Fernandez (L) of Chelsea and Bukayo Saka (R) of Arsenal.
© Justin Setterfield & Alex Pantling/Getty ImagesEnzo Fernandez (L) of Chelsea and Bukayo Saka (R) of Arsenal.

Chelsea host Arsenal on Wednesday, January 14, at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of the 2025-26 Carabao Cup semifinals. With two members of the Premier League’s “Big Six” battling for a place in the final, follow along for full minute-by-minute coverage and every key moment from kickoff to the final whistle.

Chelsea enter the match in the midst of a rebuild following the departure of Enzo Maresca and the appointment of Liam Rosenior as head coach. The English manager made an immediate impact with a 5-1 FA Cup win over Charlton Athletic in his debut, but the test against Arsenal represents a far sterner challenge.

Arsenal, meanwhile, arrive in outstanding form, sitting atop both the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League table in what has been one of Mikel Arteta’s strongest seasons in charge. With a spot in the final within reach, the Spanish manager will be eager to end the club’s trophy drought, dating back to the FA Cup triumph in the 2019-20 campaign.

Half-time!

Arsenal lead the clash at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semifinal with a header from defender Benjamin White.

45’ – One minute of added time! (2-0)

One more minute has been added to the first half between Chelsea and Arsenal.

44’ – Another yellow card for Chelsea! (0-1)

As Bukayo Saka controlled the ball and looked to cut inside, Marc Cucurella attempted to intercept the pass but instead brought down the England winger, drawing another yellow card for the Blues.

42’ – First yellow cards of the game! (0-1)

Cutting off a counterattack led by Acheampong, Trossard was shown the first yellow card for Arsenal.

In that same moment, Estêvão was also booked for Chelsea after gesturing toward referee Cooper while appealing for a yellow card.

40’ – Saliba's shot goes close! (0-1)

With most Chelsea players packed inside their own box, defender William Saliba collected the ball at the edge of the area and unleashed a thunderous strike that skimmed the top of the net.

34’ – Trossard shots up (0-1)

After Arsenal won the ball in midfield, Chelsea quickly dropped into a defensive shape, effectively cutting off the counter through Timber and forcing Trossard to end the move with a shot over the bar.

31’ – Estevao's strike saved by Kepa! (0-1)

With another long ball from Fernández, Estêvão went one-on-one with Timber and unleashed a shot through his legs, but the goalkeeper made the save to deny Chelsea an equalizer.

28’ – Chelsea misses another chance! (0-1)

Enzo Fernandez played a perfect through ball to Joao Pedro, who went for a cross that no Chelsea player was able to reach, missing the equalizer.

25’ – Zubimendi's half-volley goes up! (0-1)

From Ødegaard’s foul, Zubimendi collected the loose ball inside the box after a rebound off Adarabioyo, but his half-volley sailed over the bar.

24’ – Chelsea desperate to win the ball back (0-1)

Trailing on the scoreline, Chelsea are growing desperate to regain possession as Arsenal control the ball, with Enzo Fernández committing a foul on Martin Ødegaard just outside the box.

20’ – Chelsea failing to capitalize their chances (0-1)

Once again breaking forward on a counter down the left through Estêvão, the move fizzled out when João Pedro attempted a cross toward Pedro Neto that sailed over everyone.

15’ – Arsenal had the second goal! (0-1)

With a great build-up play, White found Zubimendi up front, who played a cross for Gyokeres who unleashed a shot blocked by a Chelsea defender.

12’ – First chance for Chelsea! (0-1)

After winning the ball with a high press, Enzo Fernández picked it up and drove a shot on goal that was comfortably handled by Kepa.

7’ – GOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAL FOR ARSENAL!! (0-1)

Overloading the six-yard box, Declan Rice delivered a pinpoint corner kick that defender Ben White headed home, opening the scoring on Arsenal’s first clear chance of the night.

5’ – Foul over Gabriel (0-0)

With the opening minutes producing no clear chances from either side, play is halted after Marc Guiu commits a foul on Gabriel, marking one of the early physical duels of the London night.

The match is underway!

Referee Simon Hooper blows his whistle, and the Carabao Cup semifinal between Chelsea and Arsenal is underway!

Manchester City take big step toward Carabao Cup final

On the opposite side of the bracket, Manchester City faced Newcastle United on Tuesday to determine who could await the winner of the Chelsea–Arsenal semifinal.

Behind goals from Antoine Semenyo and Rayan Cherki, the Sky Blues secured a crucial 2-0 victory at St. James’ Park, putting one foot in the final. The second leg will be played at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 4, as Pep Guardiola continues his pursuit of domestic silverware more than a decade into his tenure in Manchester.

Arsenal suffer two absences in defense

Mikel Arteta has built one of the most solid defensive units in Europe, with Arsenal currently boasting the fewest goals conceded in both the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League. However, the Spanish manager confirmed ahead of the match that two key defensive pieces will be unavailable.

When asked about defenders Piero Hincapié and Riccardo Calafiori, both of whom missed the 4–1 FA Cup win over Portsmouth, Arteta left little room for doubt. “Those two are not available yet,” he said. Speaking specifically about Calafiori, Arteta added: “It’s a muscle injury. He’s progressing, but we don’t know. I think it will be a matter of a few weeks, but we don’t know exactly when.

Head-to-head between Chelsea and Arsenal

As two members of England’s so-called “Big Six,” any meeting between Chelsea and Arsenal naturally carries high expectations. Historically, however, the rivalry has tilted in one direction when examining the overall head-to-head record between the two London clubs.

Chelsea and Arsenal have faced each other 216 times across all competitions, with the Gunners holding the edge at 85 wins. The Blues have recorded 68 victories, with 62 matches ending in draws.

In more recent years, Arsenal have further asserted their dominance. Across the last 10 official meetings (all in the Premier League) the Gunners have won six times, drawn three matches, and suffered just one defeat, leaving Chelsea with a concerning recent record entering such a pivotal matchup.

Where are Chelsea and Arsenal playing?

The first leg of the Carabao Cup semifinal between Chelsea and Arsenal will be played at Stamford Bridge. Located in the Hammersmith and Fulham borough of London, the stadium has a capacity of 40,341 spectators.

Unlike the FA Cup, the League Cup semifinals are contested over two legs rather than being decided at Wembley Stadium. As a result, Chelsea and Arsenal will meet again for the second leg on Tuesday, Feb. 3, following the opening match at Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal confirm the starting XI!

Head coach Mikel Arteta has opted to go all-out with his starting XI for the clash against Chelsea, deploying a 4-3-3 formation: Kepa Arrizabalaga; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhães, Jurriën Timber; Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi, Martin Ødegaard; Bukayo Saka, Viktor Gyökeres, Leandro Trossard.

Chelsea's starting XI confirmed!

Head coach Liam Rosenior has named the starting XI that will face Arsenal with a place in the Carabao Cup final on the line, lining up in a 4-2-3-1 formation: Robert Sánchez; Josh Acheampong, Trevoh Chalobah, Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella; Enzo Fernández, Andrey Santos; Estêvão, João Pedro, Pedro Neto; Marc Guiu.

First big test for Liam Rosenior

Following Enzo Maresca’s decision to step down as head coach, Chelsea’s board turned to Liam Rosenior from Racing Strasbourg, a fellow BlueCo-owned club, to lead the next phase of the project at Stamford Bridge.

The English manager made a strong first impression with a 5-1 FA Cup victory over Charlton Athletic, but the matchup against Arsenal represents the first true test of his tenure. “We’ve been working tactically on Arsenal from the moment I came into the club,” Rosenior said Monday in his post-match press conference. “I’ve watched all of their games and analyzed every aspect of their play, including set pieces, where they are very strong.

Kickoff time and how to watch

Chelsea and Arsenal will be clashing at 3:00 PM (ET)/ 12:00 PM (PT).

You can watch the Carabao Cup live on Paramount+.

Chelsea and Arsenal meet each other in the 2025-26 Carabao Cup semifinal

Welcome to our live blog for the match between Chelsea and Arsenal for the 2025-26 Carabao Cup semifinal. Stay with us for key updates and live minute-by-minute coverage!

