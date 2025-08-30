Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS
Comments

Messi’s retirement speculation sparks Argentina coach Scaloni’s honest admission: ‘It’s a difficult moment’

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Lionel Scaloni head coach of Argentina talks with Lionel Messi.
© Marcelo Endelli/Getty ImagesLionel Scaloni head coach of Argentina talks with Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi will join Argentina‘s national team training next week ahead of their matches against Venezuela and Ecuador, which will conclude the World Cup qualifiers in South America. With the possibility that the forward could be playing his final official matches on Argentine soil, head coach Lionel Scaloni shared his thoughts on the situation.

The speculation began after remarks made by Messi himself, who recently acknowledged that this international break would be different from those in the past. “It’s going to be a very special match for me because it’s the last qualifier. I don’t know if there’ll be a friendly afterward, but yes, it’s a very special game,” he said regarding the upcoming match against Venezuela in Buenos Aires, in an interview with Apple TV.

However, Scaloni downplayed the significance of this topic. Let’s enjoy it while we have him. Whatever happens, will happen. Now is the time to enjoy it, not to think about when he won’t be here or to wait for him to make an announcement,” said the coach in an interview with TNT Sports.

Scaloni then focused on the massive impact Messi continues to have, even at 38 years old, as he nears the end of his professional career. He’s so important for the world of soccer, not just for us Argentinians, that I think it’s important to enjoy him now, and not think about what will happen in the future,” Lionel explained.

Lionel Scaloni dismissed Lionel Messi and Cristiano from his list of the 3 best players in the world.

Lionel Scaloni, coach of Argentina.

Scaloni reflects on Messi’s retirement

During the same conversation, Lionel Scaloni spoke about what Messi’s professional retirement would mean, whenever it happens, and reflected on it from his own experience. “It wasn’t easy for me to stop playing. It’s a difficult moment,” said the coach. “He’s earned the right to decide when to go, and from our side, he’ll have all our support.”

Advertisement
Lionel Messi receives important message from Argentina FA president amid speculation over retirement

see also

Lionel Messi receives important message from Argentina FA president amid speculation over retirement

Scaloni also shared how the Argentina national team players and staff are handling the speculation surrounding Messi’s future. “We try to enjoy it and not pressure him too much,” said the coach. However, he acknowledged that the Argentine mindset tends to dramatize such situations: “It’s part of our culture. We’re always seeking nostalgia, even when we’re enjoying the moment. The same thing happened with Fideo (Angel Di Maria).”

Argentina’s upcoming challenges

After playing in the Leagues Cup final on Sunday night, Lionel Messi will travel to Buenos Aires to join Argentina’s training ahead of their match against Venezuela on Thursday, September 4th. Five days later, they’ll face Ecuador.

The next international break will take place in October, where Argentina will embark on a tour across the United States. They will play two friendly matches: one against Venezuela in Miami and another against Puerto Rico in Chicago.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Coach Mascherano issues final warning to Lionel Messi and Inter Miami ahead of Leagues Cup final vs. Seattle

Coach Mascherano issues final warning to Lionel Messi and Inter Miami ahead of Leagues Cup final vs. Seattle

With Inter Miami facing Seattle Sounders for the Leagues Cup on Sunday, head coach Javier Mascherano delivered a final warning to Lionel Messi and his players.

Lamine Yamal, Messi have key advantage over Cristiano Ronaldo, Mbappe, claims former Argentina coach

Lamine Yamal, Messi have key advantage over Cristiano Ronaldo, Mbappe, claims former Argentina coach

A former coach of the Argentina National Team analyzed the play of Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi, comparing them to Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe.

Lionel Messi receives important message from Argentina FA president amid speculation over retirement

Lionel Messi receives important message from Argentina FA president amid speculation over retirement

After speaking about his future with the Argentina national team, Lionel Messi received a message from the president of the Argentine Football Association.

How to watch Chivas vs Cruz Azul the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Liga MX Apertura Tournament

How to watch Chivas vs Cruz Azul the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Liga MX Apertura Tournament

Chivas take on Cruz Azul for Matchday 7 of the Liga MX Apertura 2025. Here’s everything you need to know about this clash, including kickoff times and complete broadcast information for TV and streaming in the USA.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo