Messi’s retirement speculation sparks Argentina coach Scaloni’s honest admission: ‘It’s a difficult moment’

Lionel Messi will join Argentina‘s national team training next week ahead of their matches against Venezuela and Ecuador, which will conclude the World Cup qualifiers in South America. With the possibility that the forward could be playing his final official matches on Argentine soil, head coach Lionel Scaloni shared his thoughts on the situation.

The speculation began after remarks made by Messi himself, who recently acknowledged that this international break would be different from those in the past. “It’s going to be a very special match for me because it’s the last qualifier. I don’t know if there’ll be a friendly afterward, but yes, it’s a very special game,” he said regarding the upcoming match against Venezuela in Buenos Aires, in an interview with Apple TV.

However, Scaloni downplayed the significance of this topic. “Let’s enjoy it while we have him. Whatever happens, will happen. Now is the time to enjoy it, not to think about when he won’t be here or to wait for him to make an announcement,” said the coach in an interview with TNT Sports.

Scaloni then focused on the massive impact Messi continues to have, even at 38 years old, as he nears the end of his professional career. “He’s so important for the world of soccer, not just for us Argentinians, that I think it’s important to enjoy him now, and not think about what will happen in the future,” Lionel explained.

Lionel Scaloni, coach of Argentina.

Scaloni reflects on Messi’s retirement

During the same conversation, Lionel Scaloni spoke about what Messi’s professional retirement would mean, whenever it happens, and reflected on it from his own experience. “It wasn’t easy for me to stop playing. It’s a difficult moment,” said the coach. “He’s earned the right to decide when to go, and from our side, he’ll have all our support.”

Scaloni also shared how the Argentina national team players and staff are handling the speculation surrounding Messi’s future. “We try to enjoy it and not pressure him too much,” said the coach. However, he acknowledged that the Argentine mindset tends to dramatize such situations: “It’s part of our culture. We’re always seeking nostalgia, even when we’re enjoying the moment. The same thing happened with Fideo (Angel Di Maria).”

Argentina’s upcoming challenges

After playing in the Leagues Cup final on Sunday night, Lionel Messi will travel to Buenos Aires to join Argentina’s training ahead of their match against Venezuela on Thursday, September 4th. Five days later, they’ll face Ecuador.

The next international break will take place in October, where Argentina will embark on a tour across the United States. They will play two friendly matches: one against Venezuela in Miami and another against Puerto Rico in Chicago.

