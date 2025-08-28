Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS
Comments

Lionel Messi receives important message from Argentina FA president amid speculation over retirement

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Lionel Messi of Argentina.
© Christian Alvarenga/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina.

Lionel Messi made headlines recently not only for scoring twice in Inter Miami’s win over Orlando City in the Leagues Cup, but also for fueling speculation about his future with Argentina. That prompted a message from the president of the Argentine Football Association directed at the forward.

It’s going to be a very special match for me because it’s the last qualifier,” Messi said regarding the upcoming World Cup qualifiers clash against Venezuela in Buenos Aires, which many believe could be his final official match on Argentine soil.

After wrapping up their qualifying campaign with September fixtures against Venezuela and Ecuador, Argentina are scheduled to play two friendly tours during the October and November international breaks. The team is expected to follow a similar plan next year as part of its preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The possibility that Messi may never play another official match in Argentina, however, was challenged by Claudio Tapia. “It depends on Leo,” said the president of the Argentine Football Association (AFA) in an interview published by Ole. “We always say the same thing: it depends on him, on how he feels… The national team jersey is his for as long as he wants it.

Claudio Tapia, president of the Argentine Football Association, and Lionel Messi.

Claudio Tapia, president of the Argentine Football Association, and Lionel Messi.

When asked about the importance of Messi continuing with the national team, Tapia was clear: “Having the best player in the world on the field is something we all enjoy, and it means a lot to the group,” he said. “Those of us who know him know how competitive he is. We have to let him live day by day and decide for himself.”

Advertisement
Lionel Messi heads on U.S. tour with Argentina: Dates, cities, and what to expect from the Inter Miami icon

see also

Lionel Messi heads on U.S. tour with Argentina: Dates, cities, and what to expect from the Inter Miami icon

Tapia compares Messi to a European star

In the same interview, Claudio Tapia was asked whether Messi’s age—he is currently 38 and will turn 39 during the next World Cup—might be a limiting factor in his future with the team. “How old is Modric? Is he still playing for his national team?” the AFA president replied, referencing the Croatian star who is nearing 40. “Hopefully (Messi) wants to keep going and can continue playing.

Lionel Messi holds major records with Argentina

Since making his debut for the senior Argentina national team in 2005, and still playing two decades later, Lionel Messi has become one of the most enduring figures in the history of the South American powerhouse. During that time, he has achieved several records that will be difficult to surpass.

Messi is Argentina’s all-time leader in appearances (192) and goals (112). He has also played in more World Cups (5) for Argentina than any other player, and in 2026, he could break the all-time record — a feat that Cristiano Ronaldo may also reach with Portugal.

Advertisement

Leo has won a FIFA World Cup, two Copa America titles, and one Finalissima with Argentina, in addition to a U-20 World Cup and Olympic gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Games with the U-23 squad.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lionel Messi heads on U.S. tour with Argentina: Dates, cities, and what to expect from the Inter Miami icon

Lionel Messi heads on U.S. tour with Argentina: Dates, cities, and what to expect from the Inter Miami icon

It will be Argentina’s first return to American soil since the 2024 Copa América final in Miami, where Lionel Messi led the Albiceleste to the title over Colombia.

Lionel Messi shares honest admission about nearing Argentina retirement as World Cup qualifiers approach

Lionel Messi shares honest admission about nearing Argentina retirement as World Cup qualifiers approach

Just days before joining the Argentina national team for two World Cup qualifier matches, Lionel Messi opened up about his future.

Video: Lionel Messi leads Inter Miami to the Leagues Cup final with brace vs Orlando City

Video: Lionel Messi leads Inter Miami to the Leagues Cup final with brace vs Orlando City

Inter Miami defeated Orlando City 3–1 in the Leagues Cup semifinals, with Lionel Messi scoring twice.

Report: Barcelona at risk of losing young star to Champions League rival in €100 million deal

Report: Barcelona at risk of losing young star to Champions League rival in €100 million deal

One of FC Barcelona’s UEFA Champions League rivals is reportedly willing to spend big to land a young Spanish talent.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo