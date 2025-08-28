Lionel Messi receives important message from Argentina FA president amid speculation over retirement

Lionel Messi made headlines recently not only for scoring twice in Inter Miami’s win over Orlando City in the Leagues Cup, but also for fueling speculation about his future with Argentina. That prompted a message from the president of the Argentine Football Association directed at the forward.

“It’s going to be a very special match for me because it’s the last qualifier,” Messi said regarding the upcoming World Cup qualifiers clash against Venezuela in Buenos Aires, which many believe could be his final official match on Argentine soil.

After wrapping up their qualifying campaign with September fixtures against Venezuela and Ecuador, Argentina are scheduled to play two friendly tours during the October and November international breaks. The team is expected to follow a similar plan next year as part of its preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The possibility that Messi may never play another official match in Argentina, however, was challenged by Claudio Tapia. “It depends on Leo,” said the president of the Argentine Football Association (AFA) in an interview published by Ole. “We always say the same thing: it depends on him, on how he feels… The national team jersey is his for as long as he wants it.”

When asked about the importance of Messi continuing with the national team, Tapia was clear: “Having the best player in the world on the field is something we all enjoy, and it means a lot to the group,” he said. “Those of us who know him know how competitive he is. We have to let him live day by day and decide for himself.”

Tapia compares Messi to a European star

In the same interview, Claudio Tapia was asked whether Messi’s age—he is currently 38 and will turn 39 during the next World Cup—might be a limiting factor in his future with the team. “How old is Modric? Is he still playing for his national team?” the AFA president replied, referencing the Croatian star who is nearing 40. “Hopefully (Messi) wants to keep going and can continue playing.”

Lionel Messi holds major records with Argentina

Since making his debut for the senior Argentina national team in 2005, and still playing two decades later, Lionel Messi has become one of the most enduring figures in the history of the South American powerhouse. During that time, he has achieved several records that will be difficult to surpass.

Messi is Argentina’s all-time leader in appearances (192) and goals (112). He has also played in more World Cups (5) for Argentina than any other player, and in 2026, he could break the all-time record — a feat that Cristiano Ronaldo may also reach with Portugal.

Leo has won a FIFA World Cup, two Copa America titles, and one Finalissima with Argentina, in addition to a U-20 World Cup and Olympic gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Games with the U-23 squad.