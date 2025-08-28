Trending topics:
Lionel Messi heads on U.S. tour with Argentina: Dates, cities, and what to expect from the Inter Miami icon

By Francisco Quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

The games are part of Lionel Scaloni’s preparations for the 2026 World Cup.
The games are part of Lionel Scaloni's preparations for the 2026 World Cup.

The wait is over for American fans of Lionel Messi and the Argentina national team. For the first time in more than a year, the reigning World Cup champions will return to the United States for a pair of international friendlies this October.

The Albiceleste’s last appearance in the U.S. came in the 2024 Copa América final in Miami, where Messi and company lifted the trophy after defeating Colombia. That night not only secured back-to-back Copa América titles but also left fans with unforgettable memories—though it also came with a scare, as Messi suffered a right ankle injury that sidelined him for nearly two months.

Argentina’s U.S. tour will feature two games:

  • Friday, October 10 vs. Venezuela at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
  • Monday, October 13 vs. Puerto Rico at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Both venues are iconic. Hard Rock Stadium has hosted some of the most memorable soccer matches in recent years, including Argentina’s 2024 Copa América triumph. Soldier Field, meanwhile, remains one of the great multipurpose stadiums in the U.S. and a favorite stop for international friendlies.

Preparation for the 2026 World Cup

These matches are part of Lionel Scaloni’s ongoing preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted across the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Facing Venezuela and Puerto Rico allows Scaloni to rotate his squad, test new options, and keep the core group sharp ahead of qualifying and other key tournaments.

Lionel Messi shares honest admission about nearing Argentina retirement as World Cup qualifiers approach

see also

Lionel Messi shares honest admission about nearing Argentina retirement as World Cup qualifiers approach

Argentina’s presence in the U.S. also has a broader purpose. The Argentine Football Association (AFA) is preparing to open a high-performance training center in the country before the World Cup, ensuring the team has a base for practices and logistics on American soil. These friendlies provide an opportunity to familiarize the squad with facilities they could use during the tournament itself.

A global tour continues

The U.S. friendlies are not Argentina’s only games on the horizon. In November, the Albiceleste will continue their international tour with matches in Luanda, Angola, and Kerala, India. While opponents have yet to be confirmed, the focus is clear: giving the team a diverse set of challenges ahead of 2026.

Lionel Messi shares honest admission about nearing Argentina retirement as World Cup qualifiers approach

Lionel Messi shares honest admission about nearing Argentina retirement as World Cup qualifiers approach

Just days before joining the Argentina national team for two World Cup qualifier matches, Lionel Messi opened up about his future.

Video: Lionel Messi leads Inter Miami to the Leagues Cup final with brace vs Orlando City

Video: Lionel Messi leads Inter Miami to the Leagues Cup final with brace vs Orlando City

Inter Miami defeated Orlando City 3–1 in the Leagues Cup semifinals, with Lionel Messi scoring twice.

Lionel Messi is back: Confirmed lineups for Inter Miami vs. Orlando City in Leagues Cup semifinal

Lionel Messi is back: Confirmed lineups for Inter Miami vs. Orlando City in Leagues Cup semifinal

The Florida Derby heats up as Inter Miami and Orlando City meet in the Leagues Cup semifinal, with Lionel Messi’s fitness the major storyline.

Christian Pulisic to be joined by Premier League star as AC Milan reportedly agree €42 million transfer

Christian Pulisic to be joined by Premier League star as AC Milan reportedly agree €42 million transfer

AC Milan have reportedly reached an agreement to sign a Premier League star to partner with Christian Pulisic in attack.

