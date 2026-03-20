Messi’s last game in Argentina before 2026 World Cup: AFA announces friendly vs Mauritania

In recent weeks, Argentina faced uncertainty regarding their fixtures for the March international break, following the cancellation of the Finalissima. On Friday, the friendly against Mauritania was confirmed, likely marking Lionel Messi’s last game on home soil before the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“The team led by Lionel Scaloni is beginning to say farewell to their fans before departing to defend the World Cup title. On Friday, 27 March, at La Bombonera, the Argentina national team will take on Mauritania,” the Argentine Football Association said in a statement published on its official website.

The choice of Mauritania came from the need to find an opponent on short notice, after the Finalissima against Spain was cancelled and efforts to arrange friendlies against Honduras and Guatemala fell through.

Argentina had planned to play those two Central American national teams during the March international break in Buenos Aires, but the fact that both Honduras and Guatemala were scheduled to play matches in Europe during the same window made it impossible. FIFA rules prohibit a national team from competing on two continents during the same international break.

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