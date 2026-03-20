Lionel Messi enters historic 1,000-goal race vs Cristiano Ronaldo: When could he reach it? Possible date revealed

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo continue to redefine soccer greatness, now locked in a historic race toward the elusive 1,000-goal milestone. With both icons still active at the highest level, the possibility of seeing two players reach such a landmark has transformed the final years of their careers into a global spectacle.

The clubs they represent and the national teams they lead remain central to this story, as every goal adds weight to a legacy already unmatched in the history of the sport. Just before diving deeper into the numbers, one key detail has emerged: statistics suggest Lionel Messi could reach the 1,000-goal milestone toward the end of his current contract period, potentially around the late 2028 season or early 2029, depending on form and fitness.

The Argentine reached his 900th career goal during Inter Miami’s clash against Nashville, becoming only the second player in history to achieve the feat after Cristiano Ronaldo. The milestone came in the 7th minute, with a signature left-footed finish that once again highlighted his precision and composure in front of goal.

Despite the historic moment, the night ended on a bittersweet note. Inter Miami was eliminated from the competition after a 1-1 draw on aggregate, with Nashville advancing on away goals. His journey to 900 goals spans more than two decades.

He scored 672 goals for Barcelona, 32 for Paris Saint-Germain, 81 for Inter Miami, and 115 for Argentina, showcasing remarkable consistency across every stage of his career. His former teammate and current coach Javier Mascherano reflected on the achievement: “The number we’re talking about is insane, and that’s why Leo is a one of a kind.”

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Who hit 900 goals faster?

Cristiano Ronaldo remains the benchmark in goalscoring history. The Portuguese forward currently leads with 964 career goals, continuing his pursuit of the 1,000 mark while playing at the highest level.

Notably, the Portuguese superstar reached 900 goals in 1,236 matches, while Messi achieved the same milestone in just 1,142 appearances, nearly 100 games fewer. The rivalry between the two legends has shaped modern soccer. Although Ronaldo once stated that “the rivalry is gone,” their statistical battle continues to captivate fans worldwide.

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When can Messi reach 1,000 goals?

The numbers suggest that Messi has a realistic path toward the historic milestone. Based on his current scoring rate of approximately 0.80 goals per game, he would need around 124 more matches to reach 1,000 goals. Since joining the Herons, Messi has averaged over 37 goals per year, maintaining elite productivity despite advancing age.

As per Marca’s recent analysis, if he sustains this level, he could reach the milestone within the next two to three years, making the dream increasingly tangible. However, variables remain. Injuries, playing time, and potential retirement decisions could all influence the timeline.

Meanwhile, ESPN suggests Messi will likely reach his 1,000th goal by the end of his contract in late 2028 if he continues his average goal threshold, as he has since joining Inter Miami. Given that the Argentine is almost two years and four months younger than Ronaldo, he has enough mathematical chance to pass him.

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