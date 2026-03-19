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Report: Lionel Messi’s Argentina left without March friendlies as AFA scrambles to find opponents

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Lionel Messi of Argentina.
© Marcelo Endelli/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina.

The AFA appeared to have salvaged Argentina‘s March schedule with a pair of last-minute friendlies following the collapse of the Qatar tour and the Finalissima cancellation. But with fewer than 90 days until the World Cup kicks off, Lionel Messi and the Albiceleste have been left with nothing on the calendar, and the federation is now scrambling once again to find solutions.

Messi had been set to face Guatemala at La Bombonera on the 31st, with details of a potential second game against Honduras on the 27th also emerging in recent hours. However, since both Central American nations were already committed to friendlies in Europe during the same window, the arrangements ran into a FIFA regulation, and despite initial reports suggesting approval had been granted, both fixtures have now fallen through.

According to ESPN and Argentina insider Esteban Edul, both friendlies are officially off. While the specific reasons have not been disclosed, FIFA’s rule prohibiting a national team from playing on two different continents during the same international window appears to be the central sticking point.

In Guatemala’s case, Los Chapines had already arranged a friendly against Algeria, Argentina’s first-round World Cup opponent, to be played in Italy on March 27. Honduras, meanwhile, were set to travel to Spain to face Peru on the 31st. Both nations had one remaining slot available, which Argentina could theoretically have filled, but the intercontinental travel requirements made the logistics impossible under FIFA’s regulations.

Lionel Messi during Argentina&#039;s training session.

Lionel Messi during Argentina’s training session.

What are the potential new rivals?

Back to square one, Argentina are set to begin their training camp at Ezeiza in the coming week with no friendly confirmed. Any new game would have to be played on home soil, which significantly limits the pool of available opponents given how many nations already have their schedules locked in.

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Lionel Messi joined by two newcomers in Argentina squad for March FIFA break

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Lionel Messi joined by two newcomers in Argentina squad for March FIFA break

According to Edul, AFA officials have now shifted their focus toward African national teams, racing against the clock to secure opponents for both March 27 and 31, with the players named in the squad set to begin arriving on Monday ahead of training.

One option that had been floated in local reports even before the Guatemala and Honduras deals fell through was a friendly against the Argentina Under-20 side. Messi’s national team did play against the youth squad on March 22, 2025, in a charity match held for fundraising purposes.

The prospect of the defending world champions being reduced to playing an internal game against their own Under-20 team, unable to arrange a fixture against any other national team, would represent a deeply uncomfortable moment for the AFA with the World Cup just around the corner.

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