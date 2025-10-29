Harry Kane leads Bayern to European record not even Messi’s Barcelona or Ronaldo’s Real Madrid could achieve

Harry Kane has been one of the standout stars of the 2025–26 season, currently riding a blistering run of 22 goals in just 14 games across all competitions. With his incredible form, the English striker has helped Bayern Munich reach a European milestone that not even Lionel Messi’s Barcelona or Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid managed to achieve.

Bayern traveled to the RheinEnergieStadion to face FC Köln in the second round of the DFB-Pokal, the German national cup. As the clear favorite, the Bavarians asserted their dominance with a convincing 4–1 win away from home, with Kane once again getting on the scoresheet twice.

With the win on Wednesday, Bayern Munich became the first team among Europe’s top five leagues to record 14 consecutive wins in all competitions. The remarkable streak includes eight in the Bundesliga, three in the UEFA Champions League, two in the DFB-Pokal, and one in the German Super Cup at the start of the season.

The win streak surpasses the previous record of 13 consecutive victories set by AC Milan during the 1992–93 campaign. That run ended after a scoreless draw against Cagliari in the Round of 16 of the Coppa Italia. More than three decades later, the record now belongs to Bayern.

Harry Kane of FC Bayern Munich celebrates scoring against 1. FC Köln.

To put the achievement in perspective, Bayern have scored 51 goals during this incredible run (an average of 3.6 goals per game) with Kane accounting for 22 of them. Beyond their attacking dominance, the German champions have also been rock-solid defensively, conceding just 10 goals over that span.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Kane successor? Bayern Munich reportedly eyeing a Barcelona’s target for next summer transfer window

Now sitting at the top, Bayern face two major challenges to keep the streak alive: a Bundesliga clash against Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday and a Champions League showdown with PSG next Tuesday. Having already delivered dominant performances against rivals of the likes of RB Leipzig, Chelsea, and Borussia Dortmund, Kane and company will be eager to extend their record-breaking form.

Ronaldo and Messi far from Bayern’s record

When discussing the greatest teams in soccer history, Lionel Messi’s Barcelona and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid are often the first to come to mind. However, neither of those legendary squads managed to put together a winning streak as long as Bayern’s current run.

For Messi, his longest streak with Barcelona came during the 2018–19 season, when the club opened the campaign by winning the Spanish Super Cup, followed by four straight La Liga wins and two in the Champions League, a run of six consecutive victories that ended with a 2–2 draw against Girona.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ronaldo’s record with Real Madrid fares slightly better. During his debut season in 2009–10, Los Blancos won five straight La Liga games and two in the Champions League before falling 2–1 to Sevilla, ending their streak at seven.