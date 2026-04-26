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Xavi Hernandez praises Lionel Messi’s ‘unmatched’ legacy, revealing details of his ‘near’ return to Barcelona

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Barcelona's Xavi Hernandez (R) and Lionel Messi line-up a free kick during the La Liga match.
© Denis Doyle/Getty ImagesBarcelona's Xavi Hernandez (R) and Lionel Messi line-up a free kick during the La Liga match.

Xavi Hernández established as a Barcelona legend, becoming one of the most important players in the club’s history. However, the Spaniard has chosen to put the spotlight on Lionel Messi’s legacy, positioning as his strongest defender and describing it as “unmatched.” In addition, he revealed that the Argentine was close to returning to the Blaugrana following his turbulent departure in 2021.

I’d like them to surpass Messi, but I don’t think it will happen. I lived with Leo every day for 15 years and he was the best at everything: technically, physically, in understanding the game, heading, his weaker foot, his mentality. he’s a competitive animal. Unmatched. When you gave him the ball, everything improved and he made you better… I tried to bring him back to Barcelona but, in the end, the president said no, Xavi Hernández said, via Romario TV.

Despite not having retired yet, Lionel Messi stands as one of the favorites in the GOAT debate, having scored 905 goals and provided 407 assists. In addition, he became the player with the most collective titles in history, winning 46 and surpassing Dani Alves, who finished with 43. Moreover, the Argentine transformed Barcelona’s history, leading the most successful era in the club’s history.

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As a Barcelona legend, Lionel Messi was forced to leave the club in 2021 due to financial issues that created problems with president Joan Laporta. Despite this, Xavi Hernández pushed for the Argentine’s return during his time as head coach, even reaching an agreement with his camp, as he revealed in an interview with La Vanguardia. However, the president reportedly rejected his return in 2023, just before his move to Inter Miami, something that really hurt Xavi.

Lionel Messi of Barcelona is marked by Andrew Robertson, Fabinho and Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool.

Lionel Messi of Barcelona is marked by Andrew Robertson, Fabinho and Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool.

Xavi Hernandez and Lionel Messi led Barcelona’s golden era

After making his debut in 1998, Xavi Hernández became one of Barcelona’s most important players, establishing as a regular starter. As a result, he played a key role in the early stages of Lionel Messi’s professional career, who debuted in 2004. Together, they went on to emerge as leaders of the club’s most successful era, initially under Frank Rijkaard and later perfected by Pep Guardiola, forming arguably the greatest squad in the club’s history.

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Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta fires back at Xavi Hernandez comments on Messi’s comeback: ‘I understand that he is hurt’

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Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta fires back at Xavi Hernandez comments on Messi’s comeback: ‘I understand that he is hurt’

Xavi and Messi played 399 matches together, serving as the team’s core. While the Spaniard organized play and controlled the tempo, the Argentine tore apart opposing defenses, scoring goals and providing assists to his teammates. Although they combined for just 43 direct goal contributions, their connection on the pitch went beyond statistics, as both were fundamental to the team’s overall balance and stability.

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