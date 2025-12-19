Lionel Messi could reunite with former World Cup teammate as Inter Miami reportedly eye Argentina star

Inter Miami are currently reshaping their roster ahead of the 2026 Major League Soccer season. In their search for top-level talent, a former teammate of Lionel Messi from two World Cups with the Argentina national team is reportedly among the names being considered.

“The team led by Javier Mascherano is looking for a center back for 2026, and Rojo has emerged as a priority on the list,” TNT Sports reported, citing information from journalist Cristian Camiño. The report refers to Marcos Rojo, the 35-year-old defender who currently plays for Racing Club of Argentina.

“Although his contract with Racing expires in June 2026, Rojo has the option to leave at the end of this year,” TNT Sports added regarding the defender’s contractual situation. Rojo joined the club in mid-2025 after a stint with Boca Juniors. “Inter Miami are evaluating a move for him.”

The Herons have suffered several key departures since the final they won against Vancouver Whitecaps a couple of weeks ago. However, defense is the area with the fewest changes, as the major loss of Jordi Alba was quickly addressed with the signing of Sergio Reguilon.

Marcos Rojo celebrates with Lionel Messi after scoring a crucial goal for Argentina against Nigeria during the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Even so, Javier Mascherano has struggled to find the ideal center-back pairing. Maximiliano Falcon has been the best performer in that role, but neither Tomas Aviles, Gonzalo Lujan, nor Noah Allen have been able to establish themselves alongside him. That is why the option of a proven star like Rojo could be appealing.

Messi knows Rojo well

Since Messi joined Inter Miami in July 2023, the club has adjusted its transfer strategy with the goal of surrounding the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner as effectively as possible. That approach led to the arrivals of several former Barcelona players and, in particular, a strong emphasis on Spanish-speaking players, especially Argentines.

Marcos Rojo fits that profile. He also brings another key factor when considering meaningful reinforcements: experience and pedigree. The 35-year-old defender has an extensive European résumé that includes six seasons at Manchester United, along with a significant international career with Argentina.

Rojo spent many years as Messi’s teammate with the national team. His run began in 2011 and lasted through 2019, spanning three Copa America tournaments—2011, 2015, and 2016—and two World Cups. At Brazil 2014, Rojo was a key piece of the squad that reached the final, while at Russia 2018 he scored the decisive goal against Nigeria that sent Argentina to the round of 16, where they were eliminated by France.

Rojo’s recent track record

While Marcos Rojo’s experience and quality are undeniable—traits that make him a viable option for Inter Miami ahead of the 2026 MLS season—his recent form has been less convincing.

Rojo left Boca Juniors last summer after losing his place in the starting lineup, to the point that he did not play a single minute at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. That situation prompted his move to another major Argentine club, Racing Club. However, things did not go smoothly there either, as he appeared in just eight matches and finished the season on the bench.