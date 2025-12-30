How to watch Manchester United vs Wolverhampton in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

|WHO
|Manchester United vs Wolverhampton
|WHAT
|English Premier League
|WHEN
|3:15pm ET / 12:15pm PT • Tuesday, December 30, 2025
|WHERE
|Peacock Premium
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Sunday’s rivalry showdown comes with serious implications at both ends of the Premier League table. Manchester United enter the weekend on 29 points, firmly in the European race and just three points behind Liverpool in the battle for the final Champions League place, meaning every result now carries added pressure.
Wolverhampton, meanwhile, arrive in survival mode, stranded in the relegation zone after collecting only two points through 18 matches, a position that leaves little margin for error as the season moves forward. With postseason dreams on one side and a fight to avoid the drop on the other, this matchup has all the ingredients for a high-stakes clash!
