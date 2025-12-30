Christian Pulisic under fire despite red-hot form: Massimiliano Allegri drops brutal 10-word verdict about still-injured Milan star

Christian Pulisic is once again at the center of attention in Italy, but this time the conversation is more complicated than goals and highlights. Pulisic has been one of the most decisive attackers in Serie A, carrying Milan through tight matches and keeping the club firmly in the title race. Yet even as he continues to score at an elite rate, his season has taken an unexpected turn — one shaped by injury, expectation, and a surprisingly frank assessment from his own coach.

With Milan closing out 2025 just a point off the top of the table and Pulisic producing numbers worthy of the league’s elite, criticism was the last thing many expected. Instead, it arrived directly from the bench, delivered calmly but unmistakably by Massimiliano Allegri.

The American’s latest statement performance came in a 3-0 Serie A win over Hellas Verona, where he opened the scoring just before halftime at San Siro. Arriving at the back post following a corner, the American forward showed once again why he has become Milan’s most reliable attacking outlet — alert, composed, and ruthless inside the box.

That goal pushed his tally to 10 goals and two assists in 15 appearances across all competitions, a remarkable output for a player who missed roughly a month earlier in the season with a hamstring injury. Since arriving from Chelsea ahead of the 2023–24 campaign, Pulisic has now been involved in 50 goals for Milan (31 goals, 19 assists) — a total surpassed in Serie A during that period only by Inter striker Lautaro Martinez. In short, the 27-year-old is delivering. And yet, beneath the surface, the picture is more fragile.

Milan’s title race leaves no room for half-measures

Milan sits second in Serie A, just one point behind Inter, with Napoli lurking close behind. In a league where margins have grown thinner every season, every possession, pass, and decision carries weight.

Allegri’s side has not lost in Serie A since the opening-day defeat to Cremonese, but recent draws and cup setbacks have increased the pressure. Against Verona, the result was comfortable — but the performance still offered details the coach could not ignore.

After the match, Allegri spoke to DAZN with a tone that balanced praise and concern. “He’s still not 100 percent,” the boss explained, referencing Pulisic’s ongoing flexor issue. “He’s doing well, even if he’s still not physically fit.” Then came the line that raised eyebrows across Italy.

What did Allegri say about Pulisic?

Midway through his assessment, Allegri made clear what he believes is holding Pulisic back at this stage of the season: “In fact, he’s making some poor passing choices and delaying plays a bit.”

Those words — a 10-word critique — cut sharply precisely because of who they were aimed at. Pulisic is Milan’s leading scorer. He is also playing through a minor injury that has limited his explosiveness and rhythm. Yet Allegri chose this moment to challenge him publicly. The implication was not dissatisfaction, but expectation. The experienced manager sees more levels still to be unlocked.

The USMNT star’s situation is a delicate one. Despite his numbers, he is not yet fully fit. The flexor issue has forced him to manage minutes carefully, and he was withdrawn in the 76th minute against Verona as a precaution. Still, even in a less-than-ideal physical state, he continues to decide matches.

