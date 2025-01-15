Inter Miami CF, aiming to build on their 2024 Supporters’ Shield victory and contend for major titles in 2025, including the Club World Cup, are actively reshaping their roster.

The club has announced the arrival of Argentine winger Tadeo Allende, on loan from Celta Vigo, as their second signing of the transfer window. Further additions are anticipated, with several other players reportedly close to joining the club.

Inter Miami officially announced the signing of 25-year-old Argentine winger Tadeo Allende on a one-year loan deal from Celta Vigo. The loan deal does not include a purchase option, meaning Allende will return to Spain at the end of the 2025 MLS season.

According to Spanish newspaper AS, the move aims to increase Allende’s market value after his transfer to Celta Vigo from Godoy Cruz in early 2024 for €4.5 million. His playing time in Spain has been limited to 13 appearances and three goals in 430 minutes, making this loan a strategic move to gain experience in a different league.

Further additions imminent

The club has also confirmed the signing of 33-year-old left winger Fafà Picault, who arrives on a free transfer from the Vancouver Whitecaps. Picault contributed 10 goals and 8 assists in 40 matches in 2024.

In addition to Allende and Picault, several other players are reportedly close to signing. These include right-back Gonzalo Luján from San Lorenzo and 21-year-old Venezuelan midfielder Telasco Segovia from Casa Pia, whose transfer fee is reportedly $2.5 million with a 50% sell-on clause. Segovia’s arrival is especially relevant given the departure of Diego Gómez to Brighton & Hove Albion.

These signings come as Inter Miami addresses several key departures. Diego Gómez’s record-breaking transfer to Brighton & Hove Albion ($14 million plus $3 million in add-ons) and Matías Rojas’ free transfer to River Plate have left significant gaps within the squad, as has the departure of forward Leonardo Campana to New England Revolution. To further strengthen the team, Inter Miami are also reportedly close to signing Uruguayan midfielder Maximiliano Falcón from Colo Colo for $2 million.

Ongoing transfer activity

Other players are reportedly on Inter Miami’s radar, including Argentine goalkeepers Nahuel Losada and Rocco Ríos Novo, as the club’s future at the goalkeeping position remains to be decided, as Oscar Ustari’s contract has expired. Additionally, San Lorenzo’s Alexis Cuello and Venezuelan defender Nahuel Ferraresi are also potential recruits for the team.

Inter Miami’s proactive transfer activity demonstrates their ambition for a successful 2025 season. The addition of Tadeo Allende, along with other potential signings, signals an intent to strengthen the squad and compete for major honors.